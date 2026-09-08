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Michael Rougeau

Joined July 2014 | 2467 posts
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Latest Stories

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Crazy Inventions That Will Change the World as We Know It

These innovative ideas will make their way into our daily lives before you even realize it.

Michael Rougeau4122 days ago

The 15 Things We're Most Excited About From E3 2014

Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft all impressed spectators at this year's E3 with titles from the Halo, Mario, Legend of Zelda and Metal Gear Solid franchises.

Michael Rougeau4480 days ago

E3 2014: Ubisoft's "Assassin's Creed Unity" Brings the Series Into a Whole New World

Assassin's Creed is on a new generation of consoles, and Ubisoft is taking the opportunity to revamp the series with "Unity".

Michael Rougeau4481 days ago

E3 2014: "Halo: The Master Chief Collection" is a Must-Have for All "Halo" Fans

The Master Chief Collection has it all

Michael Rougeau4481 days ago
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The 15 Best N64 Games You Probably Don't Remember

In remembrance of the Nintendo 64, we take a look back at the best games you completely forgot about from the classic '90s console.

Michael Rougeau4484 days ago
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Skip the Sunburn: 10 Games You Need to Play This Summer

With summer approaching, we take a look at the 10 best games you should be playing this summer.

Michael Rougeau4485 days ago
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Crack A Bottle: The 10 Best New Games to Play on the Couch With Your Buddies and Beer

10 best local multiplayer games

Michael Rougeau4488 days ago
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Cop or Drop: "Wolfenstein: The New Order" Proves Nazi Killing Still Holds Up (Video)

Wolfenstein: The New Order is everything you want from Nazi killing alternate history.

Michael Rougeau4503 days ago
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Game Boy vs Game Gear: Let us Ruin Your Childhood

Sega Game Gear vs. Nintendo Game Boy let us ruin your childhood.

Michael Rougeau4517 days ago
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10 Game Boy Accessories You Wish You'd Had, But Probably Didn't

Ten weird, awesome and weirdly awesome Game Boy accessories

Michael Rougeau4531 days ago
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10 Game Boy Games You Probably Forgot About, But Are Still Fire

10 Game Boy Games You Probably Forgot About, But Are Still Fire

Michael Rougeau4532 days ago
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NFL's Eagles and Bengals Take Aim Off-Field in "Call of Duty: Ghosts" Grudge Match

Cincinnati Bengals' A.J. Green vs. Eagles' LaSean McCoy Call of Duty grudge match

Michael Rougeau4539 days ago
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The Broke Freshman's Guide to Free (and Awesome) Games

These 10 games will keep you entertained—and they won't cost you anything to download or play.

Michael Rougeau4545 days ago
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There Are 1 Million Reasons to Start Paying Attention to the "Call of Duty" Pro Scene

We spoke with Infinity Ward at the 2014 Call of Duty Championship

Michael Rougeau4550 days ago
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7 Ways Video Games Are Going to Change the World

Video games are not the simple toys past generations thought they were. They have the power to change the world.

Michael Rougeau4552 days ago
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This is What Twitch Plays "Pokémon" Was All About

What Twitch Plays Pokémon Was All About

Michael Rougeau4552 days ago
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10 Places to Look for Pokémon Today in Google Maps

Pokémon get one step closer to the real world.

Michael Rougeau4553 days ago
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The 10 Craziest Moments From the "Metal Gear Solid" Series

It was not easy to narrow it down to just ten crazy moments in MGS.

Michael Rougeau4567 days ago

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