Michael Rougeau
Latest Stories
Crazy Inventions That Will Change the World as We Know It
These innovative ideas will make their way into our daily lives before you even realize it.
The 15 Things We're Most Excited About From E3 2014
Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft all impressed spectators at this year's E3 with titles from the Halo, Mario, Legend of Zelda and Metal Gear Solid franchises.
E3 2014: Ubisoft's "Assassin's Creed Unity" Brings the Series Into a Whole New World
Assassin's Creed is on a new generation of consoles, and Ubisoft is taking the opportunity to revamp the series with "Unity".
E3 2014: "Halo: The Master Chief Collection" is a Must-Have for All "Halo" Fans
The Master Chief Collection has it all
The 15 Best N64 Games You Probably Don't Remember
In remembrance of the Nintendo 64, we take a look back at the best games you completely forgot about from the classic '90s console.
Skip the Sunburn: 10 Games You Need to Play This Summer
With summer approaching, we take a look at the 10 best games you should be playing this summer.
Crack A Bottle: The 10 Best New Games to Play on the Couch With Your Buddies and Beer
10 best local multiplayer games
Cop or Drop: "Wolfenstein: The New Order" Proves Nazi Killing Still Holds Up (Video)
Wolfenstein: The New Order is everything you want from Nazi killing alternate history.
Game Boy vs Game Gear: Let us Ruin Your Childhood
Sega Game Gear vs. Nintendo Game Boy let us ruin your childhood.
10 Game Boy Accessories You Wish You'd Had, But Probably Didn't
Ten weird, awesome and weirdly awesome Game Boy accessories
10 Game Boy Games You Probably Forgot About, But Are Still Fire
10 Game Boy Games You Probably Forgot About, But Are Still Fire
NFL's Eagles and Bengals Take Aim Off-Field in "Call of Duty: Ghosts" Grudge Match
Cincinnati Bengals' A.J. Green vs. Eagles' LaSean McCoy Call of Duty grudge match
The Broke Freshman's Guide to Free (and Awesome) Games
These 10 games will keep you entertained—and they won't cost you anything to download or play.
There Are 1 Million Reasons to Start Paying Attention to the "Call of Duty" Pro Scene
We spoke with Infinity Ward at the 2014 Call of Duty Championship
7 Ways Video Games Are Going to Change the World
Video games are not the simple toys past generations thought they were. They have the power to change the world.
This is What Twitch Plays "Pokémon" Was All About
What Twitch Plays Pokémon Was All About
10 Places to Look for Pokémon Today in Google Maps
Pokémon get one step closer to the real world.
The 10 Craziest Moments From the "Metal Gear Solid" Series
It was not easy to narrow it down to just ten crazy moments in MGS.