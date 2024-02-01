Police Rescue 3-Year-Old Boy Trapped in Hello Kitty Claw Machine, Video Shows

The boy climbed into the machine because he wanted one of the toys inside.

Feb 01, 2024
youtube.com

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

A three-year-old boy in Queensland, Australia had to be rescued from a Hello Kitty claw machine after he climbed inside to retrieve a toy he wanted.

As shared by Queensland Police on X, formerly Twitter, the three-year-old Ethan was seen calmly sitting inside the claw machine as they arrived at the scene. "Ethan and the Police: 1 Claw Machine: 0,” the police's tweet about the video reads. "Police were called in to rescue the adventurous Ethan, who had crawled up into a toy machine at a Capalaba shopping centre on Saturday."

In the clip, seen below, authorities are seen communicating with Ethan's parents as they try to figure out the best course of action to get him out of the machine. Funnily enough, he appears unfazed by the situation and actually flashes onlookers a smile through the whole ideal. "Are you able to get him into that back corner?” one of the responding officers asks his father, Timothy Hopper.

Police were eventually able to move Ethan over to the other side of the machine as his parents stood by. He was instructed to cover his eyes as one of the officers broke through the glass on the machine. Ethan was then able to safely climb through broken glass, at which point he was picked up by his dad. "You won a prize, which one do you want?" he joked to his son.

Twitter: @QldPolice

In an interview with The Guardian, Ethan's father said it was "unbelievable" how quickly his son was able to get inside of the claw machine because he turned away for just a "split second."

“He loves claw machines … As he always does, he opened up the flap to be an opportunist. Then, within a split second, he crawled into the machine, the door closed behind him. He stood up and realised what happened and he was king of the mountain," Ethan's father shared. "I messaged my old man and he asked me how many two-dollar coins do we have. It was quite funny. I’ve got a bit of negative feedback over social media [but] kids are going to be kids, they can move in the blink of an eye."

One of his first responses was to call the number on the claw machine, which got him in contact with someone at the company behind it. "They were asking me, ‘How much money have I put in the machine? Is the money stuck in the machine?’ My response was, ‘The only thing stuck in the machine is my child, I would love to have him back,'" he added.

PoliceHello KittyClawsWTFViral VideosQueenslandAustralia

Latest in Life

Welcome to FOOD HEROES, First We Feast's new documentary series that highlights the extraordinary individuals and trailblazing organizations using food as a catalyst for social change. By revolutionizing food culture in their own communities, these 'heroes' are inspiring positive change on a national level. In places like North Philadelphia, Down North Pizzeria lives by the motto "Slingin' Pies and Saving Lives." The crew at Down North fights mass incarceration by exclusively hiring formerly incarcerated individuals to make their iconic Detroit-style pizza. In providing new opportunities for their employees, Down North spreads the gospel of "Need Justice, Knead Dough." In East L.A., former gang-member Jorge Urrea found redemption from the streets by selling fruit, becoming L.A'.s most beloved frutero. His stand, 'Pushin Fruits LA,' is a testament not only to his hustle, but his drive to inspire the young kids to improve their lives. And in Orange County, the Latino Muslim Unity coalition, led by Rida Hamida, is "breaking tortillas" and bridging cultural gaps with their #TacoTrucksAtEveryMosque initiative. This powerful movement brings Latino and Muslim communities together over halal tacos in an effort to reframe their narratives and create positive social, cultural, and economic change. Tune in for the series premiere Tuesday Feb 6th!Welcome to FOOD HEROES, First We Feast's new documentary series that highlights the extraordinary individuals and trailblazing organizations using food as a catalyst for social change. By revolutionizing food culture in their own communities, these 'heroes' are inspiring positive change on a national level. In places like North Philadelphia, Down North Pizzeria lives by the motto "Slingin' Pies and Saving Lives." The crew at Down North fights mass incarceration by exclusively hiring formerly incarcerated individuals to make their iconic Detroit-style pizza. In providing new opportunities for their employees, Down North spreads the gospel of "Need Justice, Knead Dough." In East L.A., former gang-member Jorge Urrea found redemption from the streets by selling fruit, becoming L.A'.s most beloved frutero. His stand, 'Pushin Fruits LA,' is a testament not only to his hustle, but his drive to inspire the young kids to improve their lives. And in Orange County, the Latino Muslim Unity coalition, led by Rida Hamida, is "breaking tortillas" and bridging cultural gaps with their #TacoTrucksAtEveryMosque initiative. This powerful movement brings Latino and Muslim communities together over halal tacos in an effort to reframe their narratives and create positive social, cultural, and economic change. Tune in for the series premiere Tuesday Feb 6th!Play button icon
LIFE

| BY COMPLEX VIDEO

Meet These Extraordinary FOOD HEROES in Our New Documentary Series