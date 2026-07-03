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PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Lenny Kravitz attends Day Fifteen of the 2026 French Open on June 07, 2026 in Paris, France.
Music

Lenny Kravitz, 62, Shares How He Maintains Size 28 Waist

Hint: It involves working out in leather pants.

Jaelani Turner-Williams1 day ago
US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-ARRIVALS
Music

Muni Long Details 'Deterioration' of Health, Says She Didn't Receive 'Support' At Home

The R&B singer-songwriter recalled her "home life" not being helpful to her health problems.

Jaelani Turner-Williams2 days ago
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 04: Brandy performs onstage during 2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture® Presented By Coca-Cola® at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Music

Brandy Addresses Weight Criticism: 'May We Become Gentler With One Another'

The R&B legend gracefully responded to disapproval about her weight in an Instagram post.

Jaelani Turner-Williams6 days ago
Rory Farrell in a gray coat pose on a red carpet. They stand against a backdrop with logos.
Music

Rory Reveals He Suffered a Stroke Heading to Jay-Z Anniversary Event

The 'New Rory & Mal' co-host recalled collapsing from vertigo before Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt' 30th anniversary celebration, later realizing he had suffered a stroke while attending the event.

Mark Elibert10 days ago
Lionel Richie Returns to the Stage with a Message: 'I'm Grateful'
Music

Lionel Richie Returns After Onstage Health Scare: 'I'm Doing Well'

After feeling dizzy mid-show and postponing tour dates, the 77-year-old icon opens up about his health scare, comeback, and love for fans.

Bernadette Giacomazzo11 days ago
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Lucky Blue Smith and Nara Smith at the Tiffany Blue Book Gala held at the Park Avenue Armory on April 16, 2026 in New York, New York.
Pop Culture

Nara Smith Reveals Is Undergoing Treatment After Being Diagnosed With Cancer

The influencer revealed that Whimsy Lou, her daughter with model Lucky Blue, was diagnosed with cancer last year.

Jaelani Turner-Williams16 days ago
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 10: Mathew Knowles speaks during the panel 'The Gen Z Boomer Millennial Showdown' at Austin Marriott Downtown on March 10, 2025 in Austin, Texas.
Music

Mathew Knowles Says Early Detection Saved Him From Breast Cancer

The music executive shared that he "knew a lot" about breast cancer because he used to sell mammography equipment.

Jaelani Turner-Williams17 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Fetty Wap performs onstage during BETX Main Stage presented by Hyundai during the 2026 BET Experience Fan Fest at The Beehive on June 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Fetty Wap Says He 'Never Gave Up' on Himself Despite Glaucoma, Prison Setbacks

The "Again" rapper says he "never lost that faith" in himself amid personal hurdles.

Jaelani Turner-Williams17 days ago
Lionel Richie's Ex-Wife Gives Update on His Health Following Show Cancellations
Music

After Onstage Scare, Lionel Richie’s Ex Shares Hopeful Health News

After an onstage health scare cut one concert short and postponed two more shows, the music legend’s ex shared a hopeful message for worried fans.

Bernadette Giacomazzo17 days ago
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Bam Margera with facial tattoos and a beard smiles at an event, standing in front of a backdrop with logos.
Pop Culture

Bam Margera on Embracing Sobriety After Drug and Alcohol Abuse 'Destroyed' His Body

The 'Viva La Bam' and 'Jackass' alum, now sober, looks back on the moments of revelation that led to him making major changes in his life.

Trace William Cowen17 days ago
Druski in a maroon suit smiling, and Ray J in white attire with a serious expression.
Pop Culture

Druski Jokingly Calls Out Ray J at BET Awards: 'I Thought You Was Gon' Be Dead'

Earlier this year, Ray J told fans he "almost died" after he was hospitalized for pneumonia and heart pain.

Joe Price19 days ago
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Lizzo is seen performing on the "Today Show" on June 05, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Lizzo Says She Gained 50 Pounds While Vegan, Was 'Consuming a Lot of Fake Meat'

The four-time Grammy winner says eating vegan "wasn't working" for her.

Jaelani Turner-Williams23 days ago
2025 Billboard Women In Music
Music

Muni Long Reveals She Was Given a Choice Between Double Lung Transplant and Hospice

The decision came amid her leaving Brandy and Monica's The Boy Is Mine Tour.

Jaelani Turner-Williams24 days ago
Cardi B with two-toned hair in a red, embellished outfit on stage, with vibrant lighting and dancers in the background.
Music

Cardi B Fires Back at Blogger Spreading Rumors That Man Knocked Her Tooth Out

During a heated livestream on Saturday, the ‘Am I the Drama?’ rapper responded to a number of claims allegedly made by a blogger.

Alex Ocho25 days ago
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Lil Nas X
Music

Lil Nas X Celebrates Being Home: 'Out of Rehab I Guess'

The artist was sent to rehab in connection with felony battery charges.

tara mahadevan25 days ago
Split image. Left: Young Thug with a red hat and sunglasses on stage. Right: Plaqueboymax with tattoos sitting on a pink bed.
Music

Young Thug on PlaqueBoyMax's Vasectomy: ‘God Gonna Slap the F*ck Out Yo Ass'

The rapper did not hold back after the 23-year-old streamer brought up that he had the procedure before having kids.

Alex Ocho26 days ago

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