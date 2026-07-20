FDA Backtracks After Taylor Farms Lettuce Test Turns Out to Be False Positive

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has walked back an earlier finding that a Taylor Farms lettuce sample tested positive for Cyclospora.

After re-reviewing the laboratory results, the agency determined the finding was a false positive and said there were no confirmed positive product samples as of July 19.

That evening, Taylor Farms turned to Instagram to set the record straight, saying that the FDA has “apologized” for the false result.

“Yesterday, FDA informed Taylor Fresh Foods that one of its iceberg lettuce products from central Mexico had a ‘confirmed positive’ test for cyclospora. Today, we were informed that FDA made a mistake, and this was a false positive. To be clear, at this moment, FDA has not identified a single positive product test result for Cyclospora,” the statement began.

“Acting on initial information provided by health officials, in an abundance of caution, we completed a voluntary recall of iceberg lettuce from central Mexico. Recalled product was limited to iceberg lettuce grown and processed in central Mexico. All other Taylor Farms products, including all Taylor Farms branded products currently available, are not involved in the recall.”