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FDA Backtracks After Taylor Farms Lettuce Test Turns Out to Be False Positive

No product sample has a confirmed positive Cyclospora result, but Taylor Farms’ recall remains active as officials investigate more than 1,600 illnesses.

Bags of Taylor Farms salad kits on a store shelf, including Southwest, Green Goddess, and Caesar varieties, with prices displayed.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has walked back an earlier finding that a Taylor Farms lettuce sample tested positive for Cyclospora.

After re-reviewing the laboratory results, the agency determined the finding was a false positive and said there were no confirmed positive product samples as of July 19.

That evening, Taylor Farms turned to Instagram to set the record straight, saying that the FDA has “apologized” for the false result.

“Yesterday, FDA informed Taylor Fresh Foods that one of its iceberg lettuce products from central Mexico had a ‘confirmed positive’ test for cyclospora. Today, we were informed that FDA made a mistake, and this was a false positive. To be clear, at this moment, FDA has not identified a single positive product test result for Cyclospora,” the statement began.

“Acting on initial information provided by health officials, in an abundance of caution, we completed a voluntary recall of iceberg lettuce from central Mexico. Recalled product was limited to iceberg lettuce grown and processed in central Mexico. All other Taylor Farms products, including all Taylor Farms branded products currently available, are not involved in the recall.”

The produce company concluded by expressing that its thoughts are with those who have gotten sick as a result of this outbreak, which is continuing to be investigated.

The FDA has still not confirmed the precise source of the contamination. The five-state outbreak linked to shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell has sickened 1,644 people, with 94 hospitalizations and no deaths reported. Cyclospora can cause watery diarrhea, cramping, nausea, fatigue and other digestive symptoms.

As a result, Taco Bell has removed all affected lettuce from its restaurants nationwide.

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