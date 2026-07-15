Muni Long believes that her painful home life exacerbated her health problems. The R&B singer-songwriter appeared on the Wednesday (July 15) episode of Shawn Stockman’s On That Note and discussed undergoing double lung transplant surgery. Long, who also has lupus, shared that her lung ailment was a manifestation of issues that she was having at home, a possible reference to her estranged husband, Raysean Hairston. The spouses, who were married for 9 years, share a son. Around the 12-minute mark of the video below, Long recounted developing pneumonia while on The Boy Is Mine Tour last year after her tour bus lost heat and was “blowing dust.” “I went to the hospital. I missed about five or six tour dates, which was a huge blow financially,” she continued. “I took the tour because of all the things that were going on in my personal life.” The vocalist added that she “should have went home after that first episode,” but went back on the road and was able to perform five more shows.

“I think it was the St. Louis show. I was so ill. I made it to the show just barely,” she recalled. “And I only had time to perform hours and hours of May for me. And then that next day, I think it was Thanksgiving, I went home and I woke up in the hospital.”