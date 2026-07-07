Rory Reveals He Suffered a Stroke Heading to Jay-Z Anniversary Event

Rory Farrell is recovering after revealing that he recently suffered a stroke, sharing the frightening experience during the latest episode of New Rory & Mal. The former Joe Budden Podcast co-host recounted the medical emergency while discussing his attendance at Jay-Z's Reasonable Doubt 30th anniversary friends-and-family celebration in New York. According to Rory, the ordeal began almost immediately after arriving at the venue. "I left a lot of information out about going to the Jay-Z Reasonable Doubt 30th anniversary friends and family thing," he said. "Get into the parking garage, park my car. I'm walking up the ramp. I feel a little bit of vertigo. The whole fucking world starts violently spinning." Rory said he collapsed onto the parking garage floor as the dizziness intensified. "I fall on an oil-induced New York City parking garage floor and I lay there," he recalled.

He credited a woman named Mary and her son for helping him during the incident, though he laughingly pointed out that they had some rather inappropriate questions.

"There's a woman, shout out to Mary and her son... she just kept saying to me, 'What drugs have you taken?'" After waiting roughly 30 minutes, Rory said he believed he had recovered enough to continue on to the event. "I wait another 30 minutes. I feel like I'm back to normal. I didn't realize I walked towards the Jay-Z 30th anniversary thing." Once inside, however, it became clear something was still wrong. Rory said one of the first people he encountered was media personality Marisa Mendez, though he has almost no memory of their interaction.

"And the first person I see is Marisa Mendez. Mari, I have to call you. I have no idea what our conversation was," he said. "The only thing I remember is Mari going, 'You don't seem very interested in this conversation.'" Looking back, Rory now realizes what was happening. Despite the medical emergency, Rory joked that his admiration for Jay-Z still kept him focused on attending the celebration. "But, I mean, listen, if anyone questions if I'm a Hovenger or not, mid stroke, nah, I'm about to go celebrate 30 years, bro. Thirty years. And I'm buying a T-shirt." Maintaining his trademark humor, Rory even wondered whether Jay-Z events had become an unlikely trigger. "I am gonna go to the Blueprint show," he joked. "What if my triggers are Jay-Z?"

Rory did not share additional details about the severity of the stroke or his recovery during the episode. Since revealing the news, fans across social media have flooded him with messages of support, wishing him a full and speedy recovery.