Tim Robbins Lost 25 Pounds By Consuming Only Lemon Juice, Cayenne Pepper, and Maple Syrup

Tim Robbins says going two weeks without solid food while on the master cleanse diet was a reset to his health.

The 67-year-old actor revealed on a new episode of podcast The Joe Rogan Experience that he performs a 14-day master cleanse a couple of times a year, consuming nothing but a mixture of lemon juice, cayenne pepper, and maple syrup.

Beyoncé famously did the master cleanse diet while preparing to play Deena in the 2006 adaptation of Dreamgirls.

"I just did 14 days where you don't eat a thing for 14 days, and it's amazing how great you feel at the end of it," The Shawshank Redemption star said around the two-hour mark of the video below.