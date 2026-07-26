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TikTok Creator Rebecca Luna Dies With Medical Assistance at 49

The Canadian content creator spent her final months raising awareness about young-onset Alzheimer's and end-of-life choices.

Rebecca Luna with long black hair and tattoos on their arm and chest, wearing a black top, in a room with framed art on the wall.
Image via TikTok

Rebecca Luna, a TikTok creator who candidly documented her battle with young-onset Alzheimer's disease, has died at 49 after choosing medical assistance in dying.

Luna’s death was announced Saturday (July 25) in a post shared to her TikTok account, which said she died at approximately 1:15 p.m. while surrounded by her loved ones. Luna was 49.

Luna, a single mother from British Columbia, Canada, garnered over 47,000 followers after revealing in April 2025 that she had been diagnosed with young-onset Alzheimer's at 48. She used social media to share updates about living with the progressive disease, documenting everything from doctor's appointments to the emotional process of planning the end of her life.

As her audience grew, Luna also became an advocate for end-of-life autonomy, using her platform to educate followers and answer questions from others navigating similar circumstances.

One of the brightest moments during her final months came after she revealed that meeting singer Lily Allen was on her bucket list. The post reached Allen, who later invited Luna to one of her concerts, and Luna described the experience as one of the happiest moments of her life.

Just days before her death, Luna shared that she had moved up the date for her medically assisted death from early August to July 25. She explained that the decision reflected her desire to maintain control over her future as Alzheimer's continued to progress.

In one of her final messages to followers, Luna reflected on the personal growth she experienced throughout her diagnosis. She encouraged others to show themselves compassion and embrace self-love, saying she hoped her story would inspire people to care for themselves in ways she had learned to do.

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