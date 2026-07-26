TikTok Creator Rebecca Luna Dies With Medical Assistance at 49

Rebecca Luna, a TikTok creator who candidly documented her battle with young-onset Alzheimer's disease, has died at 49 after choosing medical assistance in dying.

Luna’s death was announced Saturday (July 25) in a post shared to her TikTok account, which said she died at approximately 1:15 p.m. while surrounded by her loved ones. Luna was 49.

Luna, a single mother from British Columbia, Canada, garnered over 47,000 followers after revealing in April 2025 that she had been diagnosed with young-onset Alzheimer's at 48. She used social media to share updates about living with the progressive disease, documenting everything from doctor's appointments to the emotional process of planning the end of her life.

As her audience grew, Luna also became an advocate for end-of-life autonomy, using her platform to educate followers and answer questions from others navigating similar circumstances.

One of the brightest moments during her final months came after she revealed that meeting singer Lily Allen was on her bucket list. The post reached Allen, who later invited Luna to one of her concerts, and Luna described the experience as one of the happiest moments of her life.