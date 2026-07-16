Lenny Kravitz, 62, Shares How He Maintains Size 28 Waist

It’s no secret that Lenny Kravitz has maintained his fitness over the years. Now, at 62, the rock legend is revealing his eating and workout regimen. The rock legend, who’s on the cover of the Men's Health’s Summer 2026 issue, explained to the outlet that he wears leather and denim pants to work out “anytime, anywhere,” as demonstrated in a viral 2024 clip.

“I can gauge everything by how I’m in my pants,” Kravitz told Men’s Health. “Like, if my pants are a little tight, I know I’m getting outta’ shape. My friend Denzel Washington gave me this phrase, ‘The pants don’t lie, the pants don’t lie.’” While not wanting to seem vain, the Let Love Rule musician added that he’s “put in the work” and feels “really good,” although he wants to “fill out” his legs.

Kravitz also credits unintentional intermittent fasting for his toned physique, as he begins eating around 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. daily and has a low carb diet.