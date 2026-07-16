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Lenny Kravitz, 62, Shares How He Maintains Size 28 Waist

Hint: It involves working out in leather pants.

Lenny Kravitz attends Day Fifteen of the 2026 French Open on June 07, 2026 in Paris, France.
Image via Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

It’s no secret that Lenny Kravitz has maintained his fitness over the years. Now, at 62, the rock legend is revealing his eating and workout regimen.

The rock legend, who’s on the cover of the Men's Health’s Summer 2026 issue, explained to the outlet that he wears leather and denim pants to work out “anytime, anywhere,” as demonstrated in a viral 2024 clip.

“I can gauge everything by how I’m in my pants,” Kravitz told Men’s Health. “Like, if my pants are a little tight, I know I’m getting outta’ shape. My friend Denzel Washington gave me this phrase, ‘The pants don’t lie, the pants don’t lie.’”

While not wanting to seem vain, the Let Love Rule musician added that he’s “put in the work” and feels “really good,” although he wants to “fill out” his legs.

Kravitz also credits unintentional intermittent fasting for his toned physique, as he begins eating around 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. daily and has a low carb diet.

“It’s not because I’m trying to intermittent fast. It’s just the way I am,” Kravitz said. “I can’t get up and, like, eat. Typically, I’ll start with an egg white omelet with a lot of vegetables,”

Elsewhere, the four-time Grammy winner shared that he weight trains five to six times per week, and his workout consists of repetitive dumbbell curls and targeted body parts.

"I'm not looking to be big or bulky," Kravitz said. "I want a very narrow silhouette, more like Spider-Man meets Bruce Lee.

“Bruce Lee looked good in clothes. He’s bad—a thin, cool guy who obviously had muscle tone and who moved and flowed really gracefully,” Kravitz added.

Performing onstage also keeps Kravitz in peak shape. The musician is currently on tour until September to support his 2024 album, Blue Electric Light.

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