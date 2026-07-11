Brandy Addresses Weight Criticism: 'May We Become Gentler With One Another'

Brandy broke her silence on comments regarding her weight in a new Instagram post.

Last week, the Grammy-winning R&B icon was honored at a hometown celebration in McComb, Mississippi. But following the event, online chatter shifted from the commemoration itself to Brandy’s appearance — specifically, that to some online observers, she looked noticeably thinner.

Brandy reacted to the dialogue in an Instagram post on Saturday (July 11), which showed a striking photo carousel of the 47-year-old entertainer.

“Perhaps we’ve been looking for it in all the wrong places. In youth. In perfection. In approval. In bodies that never change and faces that never age,” the vocalist wrote. “But life was never meant to leave us untouched. It shapes us. It humbles us. It refines us. Every season leaves its signature upon us.”