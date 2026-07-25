Simone Biles Shares Medical Procedure Photos on Husband's 31st Birthday

Simone Biles has given fans a glimpse into the medical emergency she suffered last month that left her temporarily bedridden.

As reported by People, on Thursday (July 23), Biles, 29, posted a photo to her Instagram Story showing herself in scrubs alongside Jonathan Owens, her husband of three years, confirming she had gotten a medical procedure the day before his 31st birthday.

"His birthday but he takes me to get my procedure," Biles captioned the photo. "I woke up singing bossman dlow 'talk my s--t'." The 11-time Olympian did not detail her medical crisis.