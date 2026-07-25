Simone Biles Shares Medical Procedure Photos on Husband's 31st Birthday

Key Takeaways
- Simone Biles shared an Instagram Story photo of herself in scrubs with husband Jonathan Owens, revealing she underwent a medical procedure the day before his 31st birthday but did not disclose details.
- The update follows a serious early June health scare that Biles said left her "almost dying" and on bedrest, an experience she called one of the scariest of her life and has said she is not yet ready to fully explain.
- Between the June emergency and the July procedure, Biles still made public appearances, including presenting at the ESPY Awards and attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at Madison Square Garden.
Simone Biles has given fans a glimpse into the medical emergency she suffered last month that left her temporarily bedridden.
As reported by People, on Thursday (July 23), Biles, 29, posted a photo to her Instagram Story showing herself in scrubs alongside Jonathan Owens, her husband of three years, confirming she had gotten a medical procedure the day before his 31st birthday.
"His birthday but he takes me to get my procedure," Biles captioned the photo. "I woke up singing bossman dlow 'talk my s--t'." The 11-time Olympian did not detail her medical crisis.
The athlete’s last health scare came in early June, when Biles posted a photo of her arm wrapped in hospital patient wristbands to her Stories. "I'm not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today's age," she wrote. "But almost dying wasn't on my bingo card earlier this week."
She described it as "one of, if not the scariest experience of my life," adding that Owens had been in Indianapolis for Colts practice at the time. The episode put her on bedrest in the immediate aftermath. When fans inquired about what happened, Biles replied by saying that she wasn’t ready to discuss the matter just yet.
Between the procedures, Biles attended the ESPY Awards in New York City on July 15, where she walked the red carpet with Owens and was a presenter. The couple also attended the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden.