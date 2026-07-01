Nara Smith Reveals Is Undergoing Treatment After Being Diagnosed With Cancer

In an Instagram reel posted Wednesday (July 1), Smith began the month by sharing that her 2-year-old daughter, Whimsy Lou, was diagnosed with cancer late last year and has since undergone treatment. With Blue, Smith has three other children, Rumble Honey, 5, Slim Easy, 4, and Fawnie Golden, who was born last year. Blue also has an oldest daughter, Gravity, 8, from a previous relationship with former Miss Teen USA Stormi Bree.

"I just remember him going really quiet and calm and my heart dropped in that moment," she said. "I don't know whether it was my gut telling me something or just a mom's intuition, but the first thing that I felt was she has cancer."

The family was advised to take Whimsy to a children’s hospital, where doctors shared that the cancer had spread and recommended immediate chemotherapy. Smith did not disclose the specific type of cancer. The content creator, however, acknowledged how much it has helped to build community with other parents and families faced with similar health struggles.

“Processing this and navigating all of this as a family has been really hard,” Smith admitted. “Some days are a little easier, some days are really hard,” she said. “All I can do is try my best.”

In the post’s caption, Smith thanked "each and every nurse and doctor along our journey who helped us get through and out the other end."