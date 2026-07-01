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Nara Smith Reveals Is Undergoing Treatment After Being Diagnosed With Cancer

The influencer revealed that Whimsy Lou, her daughter with model Lucky Blue, was diagnosed with cancer last year.

Lucky Blue Smith and Nara Smith at the Tiffany Blue Book Gala held at the Park Avenue Armory on April 16, 2026 in New York, New York.
Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Image

Influencer Nara Smith has revealed upsetting health news about one of her children with model Lucky Blue Smith.

In an Instagram reel posted Wednesday (July 1), Smith began the month by sharing that her 2-year-old daughter, Whimsy Lou, was diagnosed with cancer late last year and has since undergone treatment. With Blue, Smith has three other children, Rumble Honey, 5, Slim Easy, 4, and Fawnie Golden, who was born last year. Blue also has an oldest daughter, Gravity, 8, from a previous relationship with former Miss Teen USA Stormi Bree.

Per TODAY, Smith recalled sensing “something suspicious” about her daughter’s health before going to a pediatrician.

"I just remember him going really quiet and calm and my heart dropped in that moment," she said. "I don't know whether it was my gut telling me something or just a mom's intuition, but the first thing that I felt was she has cancer."

The family was advised to take Whimsy to a children’s hospital, where doctors shared that the cancer had spread and recommended immediate chemotherapy. Smith did not disclose the specific type of cancer. The content creator, however, acknowledged how much it has helped to build community with other parents and families faced with similar health struggles.

“Processing this and navigating all of this as a family has been really hard,” Smith admitted. “Some days are a little easier, some days are really hard,” she said. “All I can do is try my best.”

In the post’s caption, Smith thanked "each and every nurse and doctor along our journey who helped us get through and out the other end."

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