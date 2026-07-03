Halftime

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Poster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show featuring Madonna, Shakira, Burna Boy, BTS, Justin Bieber, and more.
Music

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show: How to Watch

Here's how you can watch Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, Burna Boy, and BTS performance for the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show.

Alex Ocho21 hours ago
Justin Bieber performs energetically on stage with a microphone, wearing a sleeveless hoodie and beanie, against a vibrant purple background.
Music

Justin Bieber Joins Lineup for FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show f/ BTS, Madonna, Shakira, More

After commanding the desert with Bieberchella, the Canadian superstar is bringing 'SWAG' to the World Cup.

Trace William Cowen9 days ago
Justin Bieber.
Music

Justin Bieber Reportedly in Talks to Do 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show

There have been discussions about adding the pop star to a lineup that already includes Madonna, Shakira and BTS.

Jose Martinez15 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 10: Rapper E-40 speaks onstage during the 2025 ForbesBLK Summit at Ray Charles Performing Arts Center Morehouse College on October 10, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

E-40 to Perform at Stanford vs. Miami Bay Halftime Show

The performance will celebrate the 20th anniversary of E-40's seminal album, 'My Ghetto Report Card.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams36 days ago
Splt image. Left: Charles Barkley in a suit, smiling. Right: Cardi B performing in a sparkling purple outfit with silver hair.
Music

Charles Barkley Jokes About Cardi B During NBA Game 3 Halftime Show: ‘Those Might Be Cardi Ds'

Cardi was one of many celebrities in the building as the Knicks took on the Spurs on Monday night.

Alex Ocho38 days ago
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BTS rapper J-Hope in a stylish suit with a light pink tie, smiling in front of a modern, abstract background.
Music

BTS’ J-Hope Says Performing at the Super Bowl Is His ‘Dream’

BTS recently returned with 'ARIRANG,' their first new album in nearly four years following their mandatory Korean military service.

Alex Ocho114 days ago
TOPSHOT - Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny performs during Super Bowl LX Patriots vs Seahawks Apple Music Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on February 8, 2026.
Music

Bad Bunny Lands First Solo No. 1 With 'DtMF' Following Super Bowl

The song is one of four Benito tracks currently in the top 10.

Jaelani Turner-Williams150 days ago
Split image. Left: Beyoncé holding a Grammy in a glittering gown on the left. Right: Bad Bunny performing with a Puerto Rican flag on the right.
Music

Beyoncé Shows Love to Puerto Rico in New Instagram Photos From Super Bowl Suite

Her latest photos include a subtle but meaningful nod to the island and its history.

Alex Ocho151 days ago
Bad Bunny in a white outfit holding a Puerto Rican flag, standing in front of greenery and a bar with colorful lights.
Music

Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Leads to 245% Rise in Searches for Flights to Puerto Rico

New data shows flight searches to Puerto Rico surged dramatically in the days after his halftime performance.

Alex Ocho152 days ago
Diplo in a plaid jacket and hoodie at an event; Bad Bunny performing in a white outfit with a headset mic.
Music

No, Diplo Didn’t Play a Bush at Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

A viral video showing the producer doesn't match what was seen on the field during the halftime show.

Alex Ocho152 days ago
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(L-R) Logan Paul and Bad Bunny.
Pop Culture

Logan Paul Explains Blunt Dismissal of Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

"I can't remember the last halftime show I've been excited for."

Jaelani Turner-Williams153 days ago
Bad Bunny
Music

Yes, That Was a Real Proposal During Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show

Another couple got married in the same show, too.

Trey Alston154 days ago
(L-R) MC Hammer and Bad Bunny.
Music

MC Hammer 'Disagrees' Bay Area Artists Should Have Done Halftime Show: 'It Was Bad Bunny’s Time'

"He uplifted his community in perilous times," Hammer said, before calling the Puerto Rican superstar "courageous."

tara mahadevan154 days ago
Bad Bunny in a white outfit with a microphone headset on stage, surrounded by a blurred crowd.
Style

Pakistani‑American Label FOUND Shares Designs Bad Bunny Almost Wore at Super Bowl

FOUND’s Faraz Zaidi revealed the hand-embroidered pieces created for the Puerto Rican superstar before his team opted for a fast fashion brand.

Alex Ocho155 days ago
Split image: On the left, Bad Bunny performing in a white outfit with a headset. On the right, Kid Rock in a cowboy hat and vest at a desk.
Music

Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Draws 20x the Viewers of Kid Rock-Headlined ‘All-American’ Show

Viewers flocked to watch the Puerto Rican superstar’s official halftime show over the pre-taped conservative special hosted by Turning Point USA.

Alex Ocho156 days ago
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Ice-T wearing a black LA cap and hoodie, smiling in a studio setting.
Pop Culture

Ice-T Fires Back at 'Law & Order: SVU' Fan Upset About His Support of Bad Bunny Halftime Show

The exchange began after the rapper and actor responded to a post about Bad Bunny's halftime show ratings.

Alex Ocho156 days ago
(L) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attends a news conference to urge the House to pass the Disrupt Explicit Forged Images and Non-Consensual Edits Act (DEFIANCE Act), outside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, January 22, 2026. (R) U.S. President Donald Trump gaggles with reporters while aboard Air Force One on February 6, 2026 en route to Palm Beach, Florida. The President is spending the weekend at Mar-a-Lago, his private club.
Music

AOC Reacts to Trump Claiming 'Nobody Understands' Bad Bunny, Says She 'Barely' Understands President

The U.S. representative laughed off Trump's negative reaction to Bad Bunny's halftime show.

Jaelani Turner-Williams156 days ago
Split image. Left: Jill Zarin in a striped dress smiles. Right: Bad Bunny with a microphone performs in a white outfit.
Pop Culture

Jill Zarin Fired From Upcoming Reality Show After Offensive Comments About Bad Bunny Halftime Show

The 'Real Housewives of New York City' alum complained Bad Bunny's halftime show had "literally no white people in the entire thing."

Alex Ocho156 days ago

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