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Rihanna was levitating during her Super Bowl halftime performance, literally and figuratively. We talked to stage designer Willo Perron about how it happened.Jordan Rose
Rihanna fans had much to celebrate on Sunday thanks to the arrival of the singer's long-anticipated Super Bowl performance. Here's what people are saying.Trace William Cowen
The Game goes deep on his recent work with Ye, his history with 50 Cent and G-Unit, this year's Super Bowl halftime show, and more during the four-hour chat.Trace William Cowen
The Super Bowl halftime show was a historic moment for rap, but it doesn’t absolve the NFL of its awful, discriminatory practices toward players and coaches.Andre Gee