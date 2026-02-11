Pop Culture

Ice-T Fires Back at 'Law & Order: SVU' Fan Upset About His Support of Bad Bunny Halftime Show

The exchange began after the rapper and actor responded to a post about Bad Bunny's halftime show ratings.

Ice-T wearing a black LA cap and hoodie, smiling in a studio setting.
Image via Michael Simon/GC Images

Ice-T is responding to a longtime Law & Order: SVU fan who threatened to stop watching the series over his support of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime performance.

On Monday (Feb. 9), the 67-year-old rapper and actor reacted to a tweet about the Puerto Rican superstar’s viewership for his halftime performance.

“Haters can Hate..... But they ALWAYS lose.... Always,” he captioned the post.

The following day, his comment drew backlash from at least one longtime SVU fan, who wrote, "iCE T is done for me, if @SVUWritersRoom even thinks about bringing him back even part time, I’m out and have watched this show from the beginning. This is just sad that he had to go and open his mouth again. This show will be done if people see him back on the show."

Ice-T fired back by quote-tweeting her message and writing, "Bitch please don't leave!"

In a separate post later that day, he appeared to address the criticism more broadly.

"For me... Having millions of people disagree with me and dislike me is absolutely the NORM for my entire life... It's never stopped Anything,” he wrote. “Stand for something.. Have some En Courage."

Later that day, he also shared a photo from the SVU set alongside actor Octavio Pisano with the caption, "oh Shit! On location... NYC today… @WolfEnt #SVU."

Despite backlash from critics like President Donald Trump and Jake Paul, Bad Bunny’s halftime performance reached an average of 128.2 million viewers on Sunday (Feb. 8)

According to data from Nielsen, as reported by Variety, the figure is above the 124.9 million average viewers of the overall Super Bowl LX, but still down from the 133.5 million viewers pulled in by Kendrick Lamar the year prior.

Tennessee representative Andy Ogles, a staunch supporter of the Trump administration, called for an investigation into the Puerto Rican’s “smut” halftime performance on Monday, saying children “were forced” to watch “explicit displays of gay sexual acts, women gyrating provocatively, and Bad Bunny shamelessly grabbing his crotch while dry-humping the air.” You can read more about that here.

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Rep. Andy Ogles in a suit with glasses and a red tie on the left, and Bad Bunny performing with a headset mic at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on the right.
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