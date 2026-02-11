Ice-T Fires Back at 'Law & Order: SVU' Fan Upset About His Support of Bad Bunny Halftime Show

Ice-T is responding to a longtime Law & Order: SVU fan who threatened to stop watching the series over his support of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime performance. On Monday (Feb. 9), the 67-year-old rapper and actor reacted to a tweet about the Puerto Rican superstar’s viewership for his halftime performance.

“Haters can Hate..... But they ALWAYS lose.... Always,” he captioned the post.

The following day, his comment drew backlash from at least one longtime SVU fan, who wrote, "iCE T is done for me, if @SVUWritersRoom even thinks about bringing him back even part time, I’m out and have watched this show from the beginning. This is just sad that he had to go and open his mouth again. This show will be done if people see him back on the show."

Ice-T fired back by quote-tweeting her message and writing, "Bitch please don't leave!" In a separate post later that day, he appeared to address the criticism more broadly.

"For me... Having millions of people disagree with me and dislike me is absolutely the NORM for my entire life... It's never stopped Anything,” he wrote. “Stand for something.. Have some En Courage."

Later that day, he also shared a photo from the SVU set alongside actor Octavio Pisano with the caption, "oh Shit! On location... NYC today… @WolfEnt #SVU."