Bad Bunny Lands First Solo No. 1 With 'DtMF' Following Super Bowl

Bad Bunny finally has a number one hit all on his own.

Following following his star-studded Super Bowl LX halftime performance earlier this month, the singer made it to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time since his 2018 Cardi B collaboration “I Like That,” and for the first time, period, on his own.

As reported by Billboard, “DtMF,” the title track from Bad Bunny’s sixth studio album Debí Tirar Más Fotos, has taken the top spot on the chart after being the last song performed during the halftime show on February 8. The song previously hit number 2 in early 2025, following its initial release.

Benito has three other songs in the top 10 of the Hot 100 this week: “Baile Inolvidable” (No. 2), “Nuevayol” (No. 5), and “Tití Me Preguntó” (No. 7).

He also dominates Billboard’s Global 200 chart this week, taking up all of the top five spots.