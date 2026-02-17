Bad Bunny Lands First Solo No. 1 With 'DtMF' Following Super Bowl

Bad Bunny finally has a number one hit all on his own.
Following following his star-studded Super Bowl LX halftime performance earlier this month, the singer made it to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time since his 2018 Cardi B collaboration “I Like That,” and for the first time, period, on his own.
As reported by Billboard, “DtMF,” the title track from Bad Bunny’s sixth studio album Debí Tirar Más Fotos, has taken the top spot on the chart after being the last song performed during the halftime show on February 8. The song previously hit number 2 in early 2025, following its initial release.
Benito has three other songs in the top 10 of the Hot 100 this week: “Baile Inolvidable” (No. 2), “Nuevayol” (No. 5), and “Tití Me Preguntó” (No. 7).
He also dominates Billboard’s Global 200 chart this week, taking up all of the top five spots.
The six-time Grammy winner performed all five songs [the four previously mentioned, as well as “EoO”] at the Super Bowl, which was held one week after he won Album of the Year at the 2026 Grammys for his latest LP.
Also at this year’s Grammys, the Puerto Rican artist won in the categories of Best Música Urbana Album and Best Global Music Performance for “EoO.”
During the halftime show, Bad Bunny was joined by fellow Latino entertainers, some of whom he’s collaborated with in the past, including Cardi B, Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, Young Miko, Karol G and more. Surprise performances during the show were also given by Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, the latter of whom gave a brief rendition of Benito’s “Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii.”
Along with making history at the Super Bowl and Grammys, flight searches to Bad Bunny’s homeland of Puerto Rico have surged by 245 percent since the NFL championship, an ironic outcome considering his album’s themes of overtourism and economic exploitation in the territory.