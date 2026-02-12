Style

Pakistani‑American Label FOUND Shares Designs Bad Bunny Almost Wore at Super Bowl

FOUND’s Faraz Zaidi revealed the hand-embroidered pieces created for the Puerto Rican superstar before his team opted for a fast fashion brand.

Bad Bunny in a white outfit with a microphone headset on stage, surrounded by a blurred crowd.
Image via Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Bad Bunny nearly debuted an entirely different look for his Super Bowl halftime performance.

Faraz Zaidi, founder of the Pakistani-American label FOUND, shared on Instagram that he believed his custom design for the Puerto Rican star would appear on stage on Sunday (Feb. 8).

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday (Feb. 10), Zaidi shared photos of the unused pieces, which featured intricate floral and bird embroidery, beadwork on gloves, fur trimmed hats, and detailed garment panels.

“We custom designed sets for Bad Bunny @badbunnypr that almost made it to the Super Bowl stage,” Zaidi wrote in the caption. “Almost, as in we were moving forward in real time, building for the moment, with a press release written an hour before the game, ready to go out to major publications the second the halftime show hit But ‘almost’ stories rarely matter. It only counts when you land it..”

He continued, “In a race against time, we rushed our artisans to complete dozens of hours of slow, meticulous hand embroidery in just days. A box was dhl rushed from Lahore, Pakistan to Santa Clara, California.”

However, plans for Bad Bunny’s look were changed late into the process.

“Somewhere in the final days, the direction shifted. Ultimately, Zara won the bid for the full look. Apparently, they're fast. Faster than most,” the statement said about the fast-fashion brand.

Zaidi concluded, “You take every shot you get. Some wins, some misses. You never know when your moment will come. Or when it all falls by the wayside. But you always, always keep moving forward without discouragement. Not long ago, none of this was even possible.”

The post also included an excerpt of what would have been their press release, which thanked Bad Bunny’s team “for including us in their story.”

“The world is watching what comes next from the artist of our generation who is shaping a global world and all that is possible when you dream it into existence,” it read.

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