Pakistani‑American Label FOUND Shares Designs Bad Bunny Almost Wore at Super Bowl

Bad Bunny nearly debuted an entirely different look for his Super Bowl halftime performance. Faraz Zaidi, founder of the Pakistani-American label FOUND, shared on Instagram that he believed his custom design for the Puerto Rican star would appear on stage on Sunday (Feb. 8). In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday (Feb. 10), Zaidi shared photos of the unused pieces, which featured intricate floral and bird embroidery, beadwork on gloves, fur trimmed hats, and detailed garment panels.

“We custom designed sets for Bad Bunny @badbunnypr that almost made it to the Super Bowl stage,” Zaidi wrote in the caption. “Almost, as in we were moving forward in real time, building for the moment, with a press release written an hour before the game, ready to go out to major publications the second the halftime show hit But ‘almost’ stories rarely matter. It only counts when you land it..” He continued, “In a race against time, we rushed our artisans to complete dozens of hours of slow, meticulous hand embroidery in just days. A box was dhl rushed from Lahore, Pakistan to Santa Clara, California.”