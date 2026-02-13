MC Hammer 'Disagrees' Bay Area Artists Should Have Done Halftime Show: 'It Was Bad Bunny’s Time'

Hammer "respectfully" disagreed, replying: "It was Bad Bunny’s appointed time. He uplifted his community in perilous times. He was courageous. A great show. A wise man would tip his hat and keep it moving."

On Friday (February 13), a fan reached out to Hammer on X, pitching the idea that a number of Bay Area artists should have been asked to perform instead of Bad Bunny. "We should’ve had a Yay Area Halftime show led by you! Hammer, E40, H.E.R., Larussell,” they wrote.

MC Hammer thinks this year’s Super Bowl halftime show was solely meant to be for Bad Bunny .

Bad Bunny put on a powerful halftime show at Super Bowl LX last weekend, performing a medley of his hit songs. His set was performed entirely in Spanish and featured several references to Puerto Rico and other Spanish-speaking countries, including scenes set in a sugarcane field, a salsa band, cameos from Cardi B, Karol G, and Pedro Pascal, and performances from Ricky Martin and Lady Gaga.

At one point, Benito held a customized football emblazoned with a reminder to his audience: "Together, we are America," the football read. He went on to say, "God bless America," and named countries throughout North America and South America.

Halftime performers aren’t typically selected based on region; they're chosen for their global star power. There have been exceptions, like in 2022, when the Super Bowl was held in LA and featured a performance by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

Santa Clara, California, which hosted this year’s championship game at Levi’s Stadium, is influenced by the Bay Area’s Mexican-American and Latin communities, though any sonic connection to Bad Bunny seems coincidental.