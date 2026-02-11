Music

AOC Reacts to Trump Claiming 'Nobody Understands' Bad Bunny, Says She 'Barely' Understands President

The U.S. representative laughed off Trump's negative reaction to Bad Bunny's halftime show.

(L) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attends a news conference to urge the House to pass the Disrupt Explicit Forged Images and Non-Consensual Edits Act (DEFIANCE Act), outside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, January 22, 2026. (R) U.S. President Donald Trump gaggles with reporters while aboard Air Force One on February 6, 2026 en route to Palm Beach, Florida. The President is spending the weekend at Mar-a-Lago, his private club.
Images via Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images and Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez scoffed at President Donald Trump’s comments about Bad Bunny following the Super Bowl halftime performance over the weekend.

Trump scolded the Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show, calling it "absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER," in a post on Truth Social.

The commander in chief went on to call Benito’s performance a "'slap in the face' to our country," and added that there is "nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show."

"It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” Trump continued. “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.”

News reporter Nicholas Ballasy ran into Rep. Ocasio-Cortez in the days following the Super Bowl and asked for the politician’s response to Trump’s comments.

“I barely know what Trump’s saying half the time, so I feel him,” said Ocasio-Cortez, who’s of Puerto Rican descent.

Bad Bunny is also Puerto Rican, though from the U.S. territory, while AOC was born and raised in New York.

The U.S. rep also responded to conservatives’ calls for the Federal Communications Commission to investigate the performance for alleged sexual innuendos and explicit language. The DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS artist sang entirely in Spanish.

“I thought they didn’t understand what he was saying,” Ocasio-Cortez said, adding that the performance gave her “so much pride.”

“Not only that but really telling the story of America and all the Americas,” she continued. “He didn’t just play his fantastic music, but he talked about the history of sugarcane farming, of the diaspora of Nuyoricans in New York City, of how all of us can come together as a country.”

In a tweet, Rep. William Andrew Ogles IV (R-Tenn.) called the halftime show “pure smut” and seconded Trump’s opinion.

“I am requesting that the Energy and Commerce Committee launch a formal congressional inquiry into the National Football League and NBC immediately for their prior knowledge, deliberate approval, and facilitation of this indecent broadcast,” Ogles tweeted. “American culture will not be mocked or corrupted without consequence.”

Leading up to Bad Bunny’s halftime show, Ocasio-Cortez also responded to social media influencer and boxer Jake Paul announcing that he wouldn’t be watching the event.

“Didn’t you MOVE to Puerto Rico to avoid paying your taxes while kids across America go hungry?” the congresswoman said. “Meanwhile Benito actually funds low income kids’ access to arts and sports programs, while you defund them.”

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