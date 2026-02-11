AOC Reacts to Trump Claiming 'Nobody Understands' Bad Bunny, Says She 'Barely' Understands President

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez scoffed at President Donald Trump’s comments about Bad Bunny following the Super Bowl halftime performance over the weekend. Trump scolded the Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show, calling it "absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER," in a post on Truth Social. The commander in chief went on to call Benito’s performance a "'slap in the face' to our country," and added that there is "nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show." "It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” Trump continued. “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.” News reporter Nicholas Ballasy ran into Rep. Ocasio-Cortez in the days following the Super Bowl and asked for the politician’s response to Trump’s comments.

“I barely know what Trump’s saying half the time, so I feel him,” said Ocasio-Cortez, who’s of Puerto Rican descent. Bad Bunny is also Puerto Rican, though from the U.S. territory, while AOC was born and raised in New York.

The U.S. rep also responded to conservatives’ calls for the Federal Communications Commission to investigate the performance for alleged sexual innuendos and explicit language. The DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS artist sang entirely in Spanish. “I thought they didn’t understand what he was saying,” Ocasio-Cortez said, adding that the performance gave her “so much pride.” “Not only that but really telling the story of America and all the Americas,” she continued. “He didn’t just play his fantastic music, but he talked about the history of sugarcane farming, of the diaspora of Nuyoricans in New York City, of how all of us can come together as a country.” In a tweet, Rep. William Andrew Ogles IV (R-Tenn.) called the halftime show “pure smut” and seconded Trump’s opinion. “I am requesting that the Energy and Commerce Committee launch a formal congressional inquiry into the National Football League and NBC immediately for their prior knowledge, deliberate approval, and facilitation of this indecent broadcast,” Ogles tweeted. “American culture will not be mocked or corrupted without consequence.”