Beyoncé Shows Love to Puerto Rico in New Instagram Photos From Super Bowl Suite

Beyoncé showed love for Bad Bunny's homeland of Puerto Rico after tuning in to his 2026 Super Bowl halftime performance. Although she was not photographed inside Levi's Stadium during the Feb. 8 game, the elusive Cowboy Carter singer confirmed her attendance by sharing snapshots from a private suite on Instagram on Feb. 15.

Alongside video of the viral tree performers walking across the field and a photo with husband Jay Z, she posted a separate carousel that subtly but clearly nodded to Puerto Rico.

In the photos, Beyoncé is seen eating a hamburger at a gold plated table setting. Resting beside her plate were two miniature flags on stands, one American and one Puerto Rican. Notably, the Puerto Rican flag featured its original light blue hue rather than the darker navy commonly seen today.

She then shared another image focused squarely on the two flags, placing the Puerto Rican flag fully in view. The gesture connects directly to Bad Bunny's halftime performance and the themes of his Album of the Year-winning LP, Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

As Teen Vogue's Sara Delgado explained, he closed the album with the outwardly political track “La Mudanza,” a personal reflection on his family's history and his pride in being Boricua. In the first verse, he references the historic repression of Puerto Rican nationalism, rapping, “They killed people here for waving the flag, that's why I bring it anywhere I want now.” The lyric refers to Law 53 of 1948, known as the Gag Law (or “La Ley de La Mordaza”), which criminalized the display of the Puerto Rican flag until it was ruled unconstitutional in 1957.