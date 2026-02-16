Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Leads to 245% Rise in Searches for Flights to Puerto Rico

Bad Bunny reportedly has fans racing to book trips to Puerto Rico and beyond after his Super Bowl LX halftime show.

According to data from Expedia shared with Billboard, flight searches for Puerto Rico rose 245 percent in the days after the show, based on comparisons between Feb. 8 to 11, 2026 and the same dates in 2025 for stays in the listed destinations.

“Pop culture has a real influence on where people choose to travel, and we're seeing that play out in a big way this week,” Melanie Fish, vice president of public relations at Expedia Group, told Billboard. “After Sunday's halftime performance, searches on Expedia for Puerto Rico and other key Latin American destinations skyrocketed as travelers looked to experience the energy they saw on stage for themselves. It's a great example of how music and culture can inspire your travel plans, uncovering destinations you've never visited before.”