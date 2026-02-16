Music

Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Leads to 245% Rise in Searches for Flights to Puerto Rico

New data shows flight searches to Puerto Rico surged dramatically in the days after his halftime performance.

Bad Bunny in a white outfit holding a Puerto Rican flag, standing in front of greenery and a bar with colorful lights.
Image via Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Bad Bunny reportedly has fans racing to book trips to Puerto Rico and beyond after his Super Bowl LX halftime show.

According to data from Expedia shared with Billboard, flight searches for Puerto Rico rose 245 percent in the days after the show, based on comparisons between Feb. 8 to 11, 2026 and the same dates in 2025 for stays in the listed destinations.

“Pop culture has a real influence on where people choose to travel, and we're seeing that play out in a big way this week,” Melanie Fish, vice president of public relations at Expedia Group, told Billboard. “After Sunday's halftime performance, searches on Expedia for Puerto Rico and other key Latin American destinations skyrocketed as travelers looked to experience the energy they saw on stage for themselves. It's a great example of how music and culture can inspire your travel plans, uncovering destinations you've never visited before.”

Expedia reports that San Juan saw flight searches climb 240 percent, while Vega Baja, Bad Bunny's hometown, experienced a 1,450 percent increase.

The broader region also saw gains after the halftime show, which celebrated multiple Latin American cultures. Expedia data shows Mexico up 210 percent, Brazil and Colombia each up 120 percent, and Argentina up 70 percent over the same comparison period.

Interest is also growing around Bad Bunny’s upcoming Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour stops, as the Puerto Rican superstar previously stated he will not be bringing the tour to the United States.

According to Expedia, flight searches to London increased 90 percent ahead of his June performance, Madrid rose 20 percent, and São Paulo increased 35 percent prior to his upcoming show there, based on searches made Feb. 8 to 11, 2026 compared to the same dates in 2025 for concert dates plus one additional travel day.

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