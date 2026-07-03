Justin Bieber Reportedly in Talks to Do 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show

Justin Bieber is reportedly in talks to perform during the halftime show at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final later this month.

According to TMZ, there have been discussions about adding Bieber to the star-studded lineup — which already includes Madonna, Shakira, and BTS — set to take place at MetLife Stadium, temporarily known as New York New Jersey Stadium, on July 19.

Bieber and wife Hailey were seen in attendance for the FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony in Inglewood, California last month. The pop star also delivered a surprise intimate performance for VIP guests that same day.