Justin Bieber Reportedly in Talks to Do 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show

Justin Bieber is reportedly in talks to perform during the halftime show at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final later this month.
According to TMZ, there have been discussions about adding Bieber to the star-studded lineup — which already includes Madonna, Shakira, and BTS — set to take place at MetLife Stadium, temporarily known as New York New Jersey Stadium, on July 19.
Bieber and wife Hailey were seen in attendance for the FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony in Inglewood, California last month. The pop star also delivered a surprise intimate performance for VIP guests that same day.
Over the last few months, Bieber has returned to the stage in innovative ways, from performing at the Grammys wearing only boxers and socks while strumming an electric guitar to providing background vocals for YouTube videos of his own songs during his Coachella set.
These sporadic performances could be perceived as a sign of Bieber gearing up to do an actual tour. The theory was recently debunked by TMZ, with insiders telling the tabloid that the singer prefers to perform "in doses." Sharing the stage at halftime of the FIFA World Cup Final would certainly fulfill that approach for Justin.
Following the release of Swag Live From Coachella (Weekend I) last Friday (June 26), Bieber is set to release a live recording of the second weekend from his set at the Indio, California festival this coming Friday (July 3).