Music

Yes, That Was a Real Proposal During Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show

Another couple got married in the same show, too.

Bad Bunny
(Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

The couple who went viral for getting engaged at Super Bowl LX during Bad Bunny’s halftime show has confirmed that what happened was actually real.

Victor Dimaren spoke to Fox 13 Tampa Bay about getting engaged to Emma Eldridge during Benito’s performance, which has become the highest watched halftime show of all time. He explained that after they met at a pool party and spent a few years together, Dimaren was ready to tie the knot with Eldridge.

"I already had planned a formal engagement this year, but the way the world works, it just all lined up and, yeah, it ended up being amazing,” he said.

Dimaren, a veteran dancer in the entertainment industry, got a casting call for a mystery role that turned out to be an “engagement scene” during Bad Bunny’s halftime performance.

After practicing for the gig with his unassuming wife, the pair went viral during the show when Bad Bunny, mid-performance, handed a ring from a jeweler to Dimaren who then proposed to Eldridge.

"It's live. It's a one-and-done shot," said Dimaren about the moment it happened. "So I definitely was nervous about that. I was practicing it up until five minutes before we touched the grass. I was handing the ring box to people, and I was like, ‘Hand this to me.’ Let me see if I can get it right."
Dimaren confirmed that after the show was over, the two celebrated with Bad Bunny backstage. "Benito, he's such a sweet guy," said Dimaren. "He’s very down-to-earth. He’s very hands-on with the project."
Dimaren’s engagement wasn’t the only huge moment from the record-breaking show. During the performance, a couple was actually married in a real ceremony. NBC Sports confirmed the moment wasn’t scripted when a reporter shared that the couple wanted Benito to perform at their wedding. When he was too busy because of his schedule, he invited them to get married during the show.

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