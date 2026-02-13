Yes, That Was a Real Proposal During Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show

The couple who went viral for getting engaged at Super Bowl LX during Bad Bunny’s halftime show has confirmed that what happened was actually real.

Victor Dimaren spoke to Fox 13 Tampa Bay about getting engaged to Emma Eldridge during Benito’s performance, which has become the highest watched halftime show of all time. He explained that after they met at a pool party and spent a few years together, Dimaren was ready to tie the knot with Eldridge.

"I already had planned a formal engagement this year, but the way the world works, it just all lined up and, yeah, it ended up being amazing,” he said.

Dimaren, a veteran dancer in the entertainment industry, got a casting call for a mystery role that turned out to be an “engagement scene” during Bad Bunny’s halftime performance.

After practicing for the gig with his unassuming wife, the pair went viral during the show when Bad Bunny, mid-performance, handed a ring from a jeweler to Dimaren who then proposed to Eldridge.