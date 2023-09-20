Larry David Slammed Elon Musk for GOP Support While Stuck at Wedding Table Together: ‘Do You Just Want to Murder Kids in Schools?’

Larry David reportedly had a heated confrontation with Elon Musk.

In a new biography simply titled Elon Musk, author Walter Isaacson says the Curb Your Enthusiasm actor approached Musk at WME CEO Ari Emanuel’s wedding in Saint-Tropez on May 28, 2022.

David is a client of Emanuel’s and was on site to officiate the nuptials between the talent agent and his fashion designer bride Sarah Staudinger. The actor was seated at the same table as Musk and that’s when all bets were apparently off.

“Do you just want to murder kids in schools?” David reportedly asked the Tesla CEO, in reference to the Uvalde, Texas school shooting which had happened just days prior to the wedding. The tragedy claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers on May 24, 2022.

Per Isaacson, Musk reportedly said he was “anti-kid murder” before David asked how he could still vote Republican.

“His tweets about voting Republican because Democrats were the party of division and hate were sticking in my craw,” David said to Isaacson. “Even if Uvalde never happened, I probably would have brought it up, because I was angry and offended.”