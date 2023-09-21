Quavo Visits Congress to Speak on Ending Gun Violence in Wake of Takeoff's Death

Quavo attended the 52nd Annual Legislative Conference Wednesday as a representative for his Rocket Foundation.

According to its official website, the Rocket Foundation aims to "support programs which are saving lives through proven, community-based solutions to prevent gun violence."

Quavo discussed combating gun violence with a number of lawmakers, including House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and New Jersey Senator Corey Booker.

The MC also met privately with Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss the issue.