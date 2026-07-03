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Westside Gunn wearing a black ski mask and jewelry performs on stage, holding a microphone, with a colorful background.
Music

Westside Gunn Addresses Claim That Jay-Z Advice Caused Griselda Rift: ‘Everybody Wanna Go Viral'

Podcaster Mal claimed that Jay-Z tried unsuccessfully to convince Gunn to give Conway The Machine and Benny The Butcher equity in Griselda.

Alex Ocho39 days ago
Sofia Vergara
Pop Culture

Sofía Vergara Jokes About Being 'Robbed' of Emmy Win Following 'Griselda' Loss

The actress was previously nominated four times for 'Modern Family' but has not won an Emmy.

tara mahadevan668 days ago
Sofía Vergara attends the "Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration", Andrea Bocelli celebrates his 30th anniversary in music with three star-studded concerts at Teatro Del Silenzio on July 19, 2024 in Lajatico, Italy.
Pop Culture

Sofia Vergara Recounts Her Brother's Murder by Colombian Cartel: 'It Destroyed My Family'

In 1998, Vergara's older brother, Rafael, was murdered after an attempted kidnapping.

Jaelani Turner-Williams702 days ago
Sofía Vergara on the red carpet, wearing a strapless black corset top with gold details and black pants. She's also wearing sunglasses and gold bracelets
Pop Culture

Sofia Vergara Was ‘Worried’ About Looking ‘Horrific’ During ‘Griselda’ Sex Scenes

The actress played Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco in the limited Netflix series.

Alex Ocho772 days ago
Woman with red hair in a car, looking at the camera, hand near neck
Music

Sexyy Red Says She Was Detained in Mexico: ‘They Told Me I Look Like Griselda Blanco’

The St. Louis native was apparently detained at the border for hours.

tara mahadevan851 days ago
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Music

Benny the Butcher Drops 'Everybody Can't Go' Album f/ Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and More

The 12-track project marks Benny's first full-length project since 2022's 'Tana Talk 4.'

Joshua Espinoza903 days ago
sofia vergara on red carpet
Pop Culture

'Griselda' Series Spurs Lawsuit Against Sofía Vergara and Netflix From Late Drug Lord’s Estate

Sofía Vergara plays the late drug lord Griselda Blanco in the six-episode limited series, which is set for a Jan. 25 release on the streamer.

Trace William Cowen910 days ago
Pop Culture

Newly Single Sofía Vergara Jokes About Dating in NYC: 'You Have More Options'

The star of Netflix's new show <i>Griselda</i> seems willing to brave the cold and snow for New York City's dating prospects.

Alex Ocho911 days ago
Music

Freddie Gibbs' Ex Posts Photo With Benny the Butcher, Who Famously Beefed With Gibbs

The two rappers have thrown down in the past, while Destini Fox recently accused Gibbs of ghosting her after finding out she was pregnant.

Brad Callas961 days ago
Music

Benny the Butcher Says Hip-Hop Fans Are Too Focused On Criticism: 'Can We Get Back to Enjoying the Music?'

"Don't weaponize your opinion," the Buffalo MC advised rap fans while expressing his frustration with all the hot takes.

Brad Callas997 days ago
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Benny The Butcher And Drake
Music

Benny The Butcher on Being ‘Pissed’ His Drake Collab Never Came Out: ‘It Was My Biggest Record’

Benny The Butcher has expressed regret over his unreleased Drake collaboration and said he's disappointed that his "biggest record" never saw the light of day.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1137 days ago
Conway The Machine Shooting
Music

Conway The Machine Opens Up About Shooting That Paralyzed Right Side of His Face

Conway The Machine has opened up about his experience getting shot back in 2012, which left him with Bell’s Palsy and the right side of his face paralyzed.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1170 days ago
Benny the Butcher attends BET Hip-Hop Awards 2020
Music

Benny the Butcher Speaks on Tension Between Conway the Machine and Westside Gunn

In a new interview, Benny the Butcher assured Griselda fans not to worry about any tension between his cousins Westside Gunn and Conway the Machine.

Brad Callas1171 days ago
iyla "Lost Me" f/ Benny the Butcher
Music

Watch Benny the Butcher and iyla's New Video for "Lost Me"

The song, produced by Kadis, continues iyla's steady stream of 2022 releases, following the LA native's “FOH,” “2LATE,” and “Sad Bitch Bad Bitch" cuts.

Joshua Espinoza1322 days ago
Montreal rapper and producer Mike Shabb
Music

Westside Gunn, Joe Budden Shout Out Montreal's Mike Shabb in New Podcasts

Montreal rapper and producer Mike Shabb has been catching the eyes and ears of rapper Westside Gunn and Joe Budden who both shouted him out over the last week.

Louis Pavlakos1352 days ago
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Conway the Machine and Westside Gunn
Music

Westside Gunn Addresses Conway the Machine's Past Contract Issues with Griselda

Several months after Conway the Machine left Griselda Records, Westside Gunn addressed his brother's past issues with the Buffalo-based label.

Brad Callas1353 days ago

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