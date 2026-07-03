‘Griselda’ Is Great, But It Continues to Depict the Tragic Way Latinos Are Portrayed on TV
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'Griselda' has been a hit for Netflix and loved among fans. But should shows like these continue to be made?Steven Villescas
Nicholas Craven and Mike Shabb discuss their favourite movies, sample snitching, that Jay-Z photo, Kevin Durant tweets, and new EP 'Shadow Moses.'Louis Pavlakos
Migos splitting up marks the end of a long era of rap groups ruling hip-hop. We take a look back at their dominance and decline in the genre.Jordan Rose
New York City rapper Rome Streetz speaks with Complex about his winding career, signing to Griselda, channeling a '90s feel, and staying true to his craft.Andre Gee