'Griselda' Series Spurs Lawsuit Against Sofía Vergara and Netflix From Late Drug Lord’s Estate

Sofía Vergara and Netflix are both named in a lawsuit from the estate of the late drug lord Griselda Blanco targeting the upcoming release of the streamer’s Griselda series.

Per TMZ, Blanco’s famely, namely her adult children on behalf of the estate, are hoping a judge will give them an injunction to bar the series’ Jan. 25 release on the platform. Their argument? According to the report, they allege the series marks an example of their images and likenesses being used without proper authorization, despite the fact that Blanco was indeed a public figure.

Blanco, also known as the Cocaine Godmother and/or the Black Widow, is portrayed in the six-episode series by Vergara, who’s an executive producer. The real-life Blanco was fatally shot in a motorcycle drive-by shooting in Medellín in 2012. She was 69.