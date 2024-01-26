Benny the Butcher Drops 'Everybody Can't Go' Album f/ Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and More

Benny the Butcher knows that good things often time.

More than two years after inking a deal with Def Jam Recordings, the East Coast native has finally unleashed Everybody Can’t Go — his first full-length solo project under a major record label. Benny announced the effort back in early 2022, leading some to believe it would arrive later that year. It wasn’t until summer 2023 that the rapper confirmed an Aug. 11 release; however, fans were left scratching their heads as the date came and went without any indication of when the album would arrive.

Fast-forward to December 2023, when Benny revealed that the years-long wait was almost over. Everybody Can’t Go was set to drop on Jan. 26.

Benny spoke about the delay in a recent interview with BET Talks, saying it only took him “a couple of months” to put the project together.

“I didn’t start directly working on the album (after signing to Def Jam),” he explained. “When I first signed the deal I didn’t go in and lock in. I didn’t want to. I didn’t want to rush it. I wanted it to be a drawn-out thing… I was just enjoying the shit, enjoying the process of making an album, getting in the lab.”

Benny revealed that Hit-Boy was originally set to produce the full album, but he decided to recruit Alchemist during the recording process.

“I took my time with this shit, man,” he continued. “When you hold something the longest, you get to change it, you get to refine it, you get to make it what you wanted to make.”

In the days leading up to the album release, Benny shared the 12-song tracklist, which included the previously heard cuts “Big Dog” and “Bron.” He also confirmed guest appearances by hip-hop heavy-hitters, like Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and Jadakiss, as well as his Griselda brothers Westside Gunn and Conway the Machine.

He reflected on the project and it’s title in a Jan. 23 Instagram post.

“I took the long way and a lot people who started with me or played a part ain’t make it,” he wrote. “Some dead or in prison some took other paths or some just wasn’t built for it. No matter how meaningful or irrelevant the role was that they played they all feel entitled in some way. I know I’m not the only in this position but when it’s millions, fame, clout , jealousy & envy in the picture it’s DANGEROUS . The biggest lesson I took from it was EVERYBODY CANT GO.”

You can stream the album now on Apple Music and Spotify.