Sexyy Red Says She Was Detained in Mexico: ‘They Told Me I Look Like Griselda Blanco’

She continued, “Y’all hoes can’t say y’all went to Mexico and had to get stopped at the border ’cause y’all had them fucking racks on y’all, ’cause I had jewelry on y’all. Y’all hoes can’t say that. Too many buckers. Where my fingers at?”

She thanked her fans for staying out late to catch her: “Y’all was lit up, on god,” she said, per HipHopDX. “Took us hella hours at the border, they still waited on me. It’s 3 o’clock. They just now leaving the club, period. They fuck with a real bitch, and I fuck with them for fucking with me.”

Prior to her stop in Mexico, the Hood’s Hottest Princess performed at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles, where she performed Drake’s For All the Dogs album cut, “Rich Baby Daddy.” Although SZA wasn’t around to lend her vocals, Sexyy took it upon herself to perform the part.

“Did y’all know I could sing?” Sexyy asked the crowd. A clip that quickly made the rounds online and now has almost 11 million views on X as of publishing time.