Freddie Gibbs' Ex Posts Photo With Benny the Butcher, Who Famously Beefed With Gibbs

Freddie Gibbs fans continued to tweet at Fox, targeting her supposed lack of loyalty, while also referring to a 2022 incident in which Gibbs was jumped in Buffalo by a group of men who were allegedly affiliated with Benny. Fox was with Gibbs at the time of the altercation.

Fox shared her thoughts on the fight back in May on social media, when she also accused Gibbs of ghosting her after he found out she was pregnant with his child. “Everything was good until we got jumped in Buffalo,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of her fighting off people in the clip. “That day really changed everything for me. I ended up having to get a prescription for xanax because I was so paranoid. I was having nightmares. It was horrible.”

As such, it's not surprising that fans of Freddie ripped Fox on Twitter for her new photo with Benny. "This man physically try to harm you and your child's father," one user wrote. "Where is the loyalty? You hate Freddie that much that you're hanging with somebody that physically tried to hurt you."

Fox responded by blasting Gibbs for being disloyal to their son, before pointing out that Benny "never tried to harm ME."

"I had plenty of time to move over to the side if I didn't want to be involved," she replied. "I chose to help my n***a out cause he clearly needed it."