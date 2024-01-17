Newly Single Sofía Vergara Jokes About Dating in NYC: 'You Have More Options'

Sofía Vergara has her sights set on New York City for a certain reason.

On Tuesday, the Colombian actress and model made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon as part of her promotional tour for her upcoming Netflix miniseries, Griselda.

The 51-year-old told Fallon that she hadn’t been on his show in seven years, likely because her Modern Family shooting schedule kept her in Los Angeles throughout the show’s run. Despite not being “good with the cold” and having a panic attack over the snowy weather that hit NYC on Tuesday, Vergara says she has a lot of love for the city.

“Who doesn’t love New York City? I mean, it’s the people, it’s the energy. I think you have more options with men, also,” said Vergara before the studio audience cheered. “I’m single now! In New York, there’s more people. There’s not only actors or directors … I’m going to spend more time in New York. There’s great food for when you go out on dates.”

Last July, Vergara and then-husband Joe Manganiello, 47, announced their split after eight years of marriage. The former couple reportedly grew apart because Manganiello wanted to have children and Vergara did not. While Manganiello does not have any children of his own, Vergara has a 31-year-old son, Manolo, with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez, according to People.

Vergara portrayed the role of Gloria Delgado-Prichett on the hit series Modern Family since its premiere in 2007. The show lasted for 11 seasons before wrapping up in 2020.

“Can you believe that we finished Modern Family in 2020? It was so emotional, we were all like ‘We have to be together a lot. We cannot just separate.’ And then two weeks later, the pandemic hit. We didn’t get to see each other for almost four years until this [reunion] in my house in November,” she said.