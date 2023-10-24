Benny the Butcher is calling out hip-hop fans for focusing too much on criticism.
Over the weekend, Benny hopped on Instagram to express his frustration with rap fans, specifically critics, who he believes are obsessed with sharing their hot takes about projects rather than kicking back and "enjoying the music."
“Stop tryna always give y'all opinion, 'cause you n***as is not Stephen A. Smith,” Benny said, referencing the ESPN analyst. “Respectfully though, enjoy the music. Motherfuckers don’t enjoy the music no more. They just critique the music.”
Benny continued by reminding fans that the rappers they're critiquing established themselves "without your opinion," while urging them to "paying attention to the art" and celebrating their favorite MCs.
“Get back to celebrating these artists," he shared. "And if you don’t like it, you don’t fucking like it. Not saying that y'all gotta like everything, but just enjoy it, man. Can we get back to enjoying the music? Y'all see where this shit goin’. So uplift the people who putting shit out that y'all do like, man. 'Cause this shit is getting out of control. ... Don't weaponize your opinion though, my n***a."
In follow-up clips he targeted “failed rappers and broke trappers” and “n***as who life is only relevant when they typing”
On Sunday, Benny took to Twitter to provide an update about the forthcoming release of his highly anticipated album Everybody Can’t Go. In response to a follower who expressed his excitement for the Griselda rapper's new project, Benny asked fans to remain patient.
"Rappers be droppin albums when nobody asked for em so I appreciate the anticipation from y’all," he tweeted. "Everybody Can’t Go x The Butcher x Def Jam x GxFR x B$F x HitBoy x Alchemist."