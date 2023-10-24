Benny the Butcher is calling out hip-hop fans for focusing too much on criticism.

Over the weekend, Benny hopped on Instagram to express his frustration with rap fans, specifically critics, who he believes are obsessed with sharing their hot takes about projects rather than kicking back and "enjoying the music."

“Stop tryna always give y'all opinion, 'cause you n***as is not Stephen A. Smith,” Benny said, referencing the ESPN analyst. “Respectfully though, enjoy the music. Motherfuckers don’t enjoy the music no more. They just critique the music.”