Sofia Vergara Was ‘Worried’ About Looking ‘Horrific’ During ‘Griselda’ Sex Scenes

Sofía Vergara said she was worried about filming sex scenes for Netflix’s Griselda.

The Colombian actress, 51, played Griselda Blanco, one of Colombia’s most notorious drug queen pins for the limited series that premiered in January.

“I don’t think I’ve ever done, like, a sex scene,” said Vergara during a Netflix FYSEE event on Sunday, per Page Six, noting that she didn’t film any intimate scenes with her Modern Family co-star Ed O’Neill during the show’s run.

“I think I was worried that I was going to look horrific,” Vergara said of her sex scenes on Griselda. “I was like, ‘Where are they shooting me? The cellulite? From the side?’ Uh, I’m vain I guess. That one kept me awake, I think.”