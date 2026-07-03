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After his powerful performance as Black in 'Moonlight,' Trevante Rhodes stars alongside Chris Hemsworth in '12 Strong' and reflects on why his new war film is unifying for audiences, how he was inspired to act by The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, and addresses rumors of him playing Green Lantern.Dria Roland
Check out the titles that defined the company and an industry— home to some of the most iconic characters in pop culture, such as Superman, Batman, and Woman.Jason Serafino
Music
DJ Green Lantern Speaks on What Inspired His EDM Tracks, Moving to Los Angeles, and How He Wants to Be Remembered
Green Lantern's had an intriguing year. Since DAD's inception, Green's done all kinds of dabbling in the EDM scene, from spinning at Ultra to recentlynappy
Kicking off on December 5 is the 12th edition of Art Basel in Miami Beach, the country's largest art show. The 2012 edition saw some 50,000 people conkhrisd