Green Lantern

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James Gunn speaks onstage at the Marvel Cinematic Universe Mega-Panel
Pop Culture

James Gunn Addresses Speculation That HBO Max Green Lantern Series Has Been Scrapped

James Gunn continues to address rumors about DC film and television projects on Twitter, this time responding to a tweet about HBO Max's Green Lantern series.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1298 days ago
HBO Max logo on purple background
Pop Culture

HBO Max and DC's ‘Green Lantern’ Series Changes Course and Loses Showrunner

In wake of the decision by DC and HBO Max to take 'Green Lantern' in a new direction three years into development, its showrunner has chosen to walk away.

Jose Martinez1359 days ago
Neal Adams attends the sixth annual Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con
Pop Culture

'Batman' Comic Artist and Trailblazer Neal Adams Has Died at Age 80

After years of contributing to some of the most influential comic franchises, the artist died of complications from sepsis, his wife Marilyn Adams shared.

Brenton Blanchet1539 days ago
Cover art for OT The Real's new single 'Coke and Guns' feat. Benny the Butcher
Music

Premiere: OT the Real and DJ Green Lantern Drop New Song "Coke & Guns" f/ Benny the Butcher

OT the Real, one of Philly's most recognized underground MCs, has returned with new heat with DJ Green Lantern and Benny the Butcher titled "Coke and Guns."

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1697 days ago
Finn Wittrock arrives at the 2019 GQ Men Of The Year event
Pop Culture

HBO Max’s ‘Green Lantern’ Series Casts ‘American Horror Story’ Actor Finn Wittrock as Its Lead

Finn Wittrock is best known for his roles in the Oscar-nominated film 'La La Land' and the acclaimed television series 'American Horror Story.'

Xavier Hamilton1904 days ago
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justice league
Pop Culture

Green Lantern Actor Talks About Being Left Out of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’

Actor Wayne T. Carr spoke last week about being cut from the director's cut and seeing support from DC fans on social media over his scrapped role.

Brenton Blanchet1906 days ago
Ryan Reynolds
Pop Culture

Ryan Reynolds Responds to Rumors That His Green Lantern Will Appear in Zack Snyder’s Justice League’

Ryan Reynolds put the kibosh on Twitter rumors that his Green Lantern would appear in Zack Snyder's upcoming director’s cut of 'Justice League'.

Alex Galbraith1970 days ago
hbo max
Pop Culture

'Green Lantern' Show Coming to HBO Max

As HBO Max continues to bolster its offerings, the streaming service has confirmed that a show based on DC Comics' 'Green Lantern' is on the way.

Joe Price2106 days ago
Live From The Mothership cover art
Music

Premiere: Snoop Dogg and Green Lantern Get Intergalactic on Their 'Live From the Mothership' Mix

DJ Green Lantern and Snoopadelic bring some hip-hop flavor to a number of classic, funktastic jams on their new mix 'Live From the Mothership.'

Khal2891 days ago
Westside Gunn's 'Chris Benoit' cover
Music

Premiere: Westside Gunn and B.E.N.N.Y. Hit the "Lotto" on New Green Lantern-Produced Single

Westside Gunn unleashes the latest single from his next project, 'Chris Benoit.'

Khal2992 days ago
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Ryan Reynolds
Pop Culture

DC Claps Back at Ryan Reynolds’ Shade by Reminding Him of ‘Green Lantern’

DC reminds Ryan Reynolds about his 'dark' past as Green Lantern.

Victoria L. Johnson3009 days ago
yachty
Pop Culture

Lil Yachty and Halsey Will Voice Superheroes in 'Teen Titans GO!' Movie

Lil Yachty and Halsey are reportedly on board to make cameos in the upcoming Cartoon Network show turned feature film.

NoraGrayceOrosz3048 days ago
John Boyega
Pop Culture

John Boyega Opens Up About the Possibility of Playing Blade or Green Lantern

He's game for jumping into another cinematic universe, but he has some reservations.

Joe Price3048 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Ryan Reynolds Finally Explained Why 'Green Lantern' Was Such a Disaster

Ryan Reynolds finally explained why 'Green Lantern' was such a disaster.

Daniel Barna3498 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Ryan Reynolds Gives an Honest Review of That Awful 'Green Lantern' Movie

Reynolds is currently having one of the best Mondays of all time.

Trace William Cowen3805 days ago
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Pop Culture

DC and KFC Just Put out a Comic About an Evil Colonel Sanders Fighting the Justice League

Of course, the story ends with the heroes celebrating with the real Colonel Sanders over a Mega Box.

Wil Jones3936 days ago
Pop Culture

The Next Green Lantern Movie Will Be Called 'Green Lantern Corps.'

Warner Bros' teases at Green Lantern during Comic-Con.

sarat42f1598b24023 days ago

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