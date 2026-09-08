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New Bird Looking Dinosaur Looks Dope as Hell
Badass new bird looking dinosaur looks badass.
Alfonso Ribeiro and Justin Timberlake Do "The Carlton Dance" at a Golf Tournament
Watch Justin Timberlake and Alfonso Ribeiro do 'the Carlton' dance.
Brody Jenner Makes Creepy Comments About Kendall and Kylie
Brody Jenner is inappropriate AF...
Donald Trump on John McCain: "He's a War Hero Because He Was Captured. I Like People Who Weren't Captured."
Does Donald Trump even think before he speaks?
People Are Tweeting #IfIDieInPoliceCustody Following Sandra Bland's Death
#IfIDieInPoliceCustody tweets hold nothing back.
(Updated) Peter Berg Posts Low Blow on Instagram About Caitlyn Jenner Winning an ESPY
Peter Berg made an insensitive IG post about Caitlyn Jenner winning an ESPY.
Kid Cudi Turns Into a Zombie in This 'Walking Dead' Parody
Kid Cudi doesn't really seem like the best person to go on a supply run with during a zombie apocalypse...
Motorcyclist and His Girlfriend Get Assaulted by Driver in Road Rage Attack
A crazy man went off when a motorcyclist and his GF cut him off in AZ.
The Cost of Police Misconduct Cases Across Big U.S. Cities Are at an All Time High
The cost of police misconduct cases soars in major cities across the U.S.
(Update) 4 Marines Dead in Attacks on Tennessee Military Facilities
Chattanooga mayor says, "it's a very terrible situation."
New Generation of Mutants in 'X-Men: Apocalypse' Unveiled
EW reveals new generation of mutants for 'X-Men: Apocalypse'.
Brooklyn Has Been Hit With a String of Anti-Gay Hate Crimes
An openly gay man was attacked in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.
Donald Trump Says He Got Paid More Than $200 Million for 'The Apprentice'
Republic Presidential candidate, Donald Trump claims that NBC paid him over $200 million for 'The Apprentice'.
Alex Trebek Sings Rihanna's 'Umbrella' and Kills It
The 'Jeopardy!' kills it with his, "eh, eh, eh's".
Statistician Nate Silver Says US is as Dangerous as Rwanda for Black Americans
The realities of how different life is for black and white Americans is calamitous.
New Accessory Lets You Glam Your Cat's Bum
For those who wish to accessorize their cat's behind.