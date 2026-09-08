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sarat42f1598b2

Joined April 2015 | 69 posts
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Latest Stories

New Bird Looking Dinosaur Looks Dope as Hell

Badass new bird looking dinosaur looks badass.

sarat42f1598b24079 days ago
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Alfonso Ribeiro and Justin Timberlake Do "The Carlton Dance" at a Golf Tournament

Watch Justin Timberlake and Alfonso Ribeiro do 'the Carlton' dance.

sarat42f1598b24079 days ago
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Brody Jenner Makes Creepy Comments About Kendall and Kylie

Brody Jenner is inappropriate AF...

sarat42f1598b24079 days ago

Donald Trump on John McCain: "He's a War Hero Because He Was Captured. I Like People Who Weren't Captured."

Does Donald Trump even think before he speaks?

sarat42f1598b24079 days ago

People Are Tweeting #IfIDieInPoliceCustody Following Sandra Bland's Death

#IfIDieInPoliceCustody tweets hold nothing back.

sarat42f1598b24079 days ago
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(Updated) Peter Berg Posts Low Blow on Instagram About Caitlyn Jenner Winning an ESPY

Peter Berg made an insensitive IG post about Caitlyn Jenner winning an ESPY.

sarat42f1598b24081 days ago
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Kid Cudi Turns Into a Zombie in This 'Walking Dead' Parody

Kid Cudi doesn't really seem like the best person to go on a supply run with during a zombie apocalypse...

sarat42f1598b24081 days ago

Motorcyclist and His Girlfriend Get Assaulted by Driver in Road Rage Attack

A crazy man went off when a motorcyclist and his GF cut him off in AZ.

sarat42f1598b24081 days ago
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The Cost of Police Misconduct Cases Across Big U.S. Cities Are at an All Time High

The cost of police misconduct cases soars in major cities across the U.S.

sarat42f1598b24081 days ago
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(Update) 4 Marines Dead in Attacks on Tennessee Military Facilities

Chattanooga mayor says, "it's a very terrible situation."

sarat42f1598b24081 days ago
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New Generation of Mutants in 'X-Men: Apocalypse' Unveiled

EW reveals new generation of mutants for 'X-Men: Apocalypse'.

sarat42f1598b24081 days ago
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Brooklyn Has Been Hit With a String of Anti-Gay Hate Crimes

An openly gay man was attacked in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

sarat42f1598b24082 days ago
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Donald Trump Says He Got Paid More Than $200 Million for 'The Apprentice'

Republic Presidential candidate, Donald Trump claims that NBC paid him over $200 million for 'The Apprentice'.

sarat42f1598b24082 days ago
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Alex Trebek Sings Rihanna's 'Umbrella' and Kills It

The 'Jeopardy!' kills it with his, "eh, eh, eh's".

sarat42f1598b24082 days ago
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Amy Schumer Raps With Method Man

Amy Schumer freestyles for Method Man.

sarat42f1598b24082 days ago
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Statistician Nate Silver Says US is as Dangerous as Rwanda for Black Americans

The realities of how different life is for black and white Americans is calamitous.

sarat42f1598b24082 days ago
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New Accessory Lets You Glam Your Cat's Bum

For those who wish to accessorize their cat's behind.

sarat42f1598b24082 days ago
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Siri Won't Let You Call Caitlyn Jenner "Bruce"

Hoe don't do it...

sarat42f1598b24082 days ago

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