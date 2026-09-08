Wil Jones
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13 Times Chabuddy G Was The Funniest Person In Britain
Or at least the funniest person in Hounslow.
Six New 'Black Mirror' Episodes Will Drop on Netflix on October 21
You'll be able binge them all at once, but that will be a very, very bleak six or so hours.
Very Talented Instagram Artist are Drawing Themselves in the Style of Lots of Different Cartoons
How would you look on 'The Simpsons'? Or 'Rugrats'? Or 'Adventure Time'? Or 'Powerpuff Girls'? Or 'Dragon Ball Z'?
'xXx 3' Should Be About 2002 Vin Diesel Being Unfrozen in 2016, Just Like Austin Powers
Here's our pitch for 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage'
Let The Rock Teach You About What 'Bum Bags' Are Called Around the World
'Fanny' means something else in the UK. Johnson’s new movie is ‘Central Intelligence’ where he co-stars with Kevin Hart where he wears a fanny pack in many scene
'Hamilton' Is Coming to Finally London, and You Can Pre-Register for Tickets Now
It'll be 2017's hottest ticket.
300 Animators Have Come Together to Create an Animated 'Cover Version' of Dragon Ball Z
Love 'Dragon Ball Z', but wish the animation was so crap? It's a classic, no doubt, but when you watch it back now, the animation can look a bit, well, ropey.
Forget Bugs or Fingers, Man Finds Actual Money in His McDonald's Burger
If you’re going to find a foreign object in your food, this probably the best possible option.
British People Are Ripping Newt Gingrich for His Stupid Tweet About Islam and 'London Has Fallen'
#SoberingWarning
An Introduction To UK Hood Movies
Get educated on the British films inspired by grime and UK rap.
Japan Votes on the Nation's Favourite Pokemon, and Picks a Seriously Random Choice
Pikachu didn't make the top three!
The Film of the V&A's David Bowie Exhibition Is Returning to Cinemas
If you missed 'David Bowie Is', you can still get a guided tour.
Sacha Baron Cohen Has Signed on to Play a Really Obscure Superhero
Mandrake the Magician isn't quite Batman.
The Secret Origins of Meme Icon 'Pepe the Frog' Are Revealed by a New Comic Collection
Pepe was originally from a 2006 stoner comic called 'Boy's Club'.
JK Simmons' Commissioner Gordon Will Be Insanely Ripped in the 'Justice League' Film
Yes, the 61-year-old guy from 'Whiplash' is more ripped than you. J.K. Simmons making the young generation jealous by staying dedicated to his workout routine.
Release Details Confirmed for Powerful London Riots Documentary 'The Hard Stop'
This is an important film that everyone affected by the London Riots needs to see.
Krept & Konan And Fekky Make Their Acting Debuts In New UK Crime Movie 'The Intent'
UK hood movies still going strong.