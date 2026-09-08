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Wil Jones

Joined November 2014 | 621 posts
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Latest Stories

Chabuddy G

13 Times Chabuddy G Was The Funniest Person In Britain

Or at least the funniest person in Hounslow.

Wil Jones3685 days ago

Six New 'Black Mirror' Episodes Will Drop on Netflix on October 21

You'll be able binge them all at once, but that will be a very, very bleak six or so hours.

Wil Jones3704 days ago

Very Talented Instagram Artist are Drawing Themselves in the Style of Lots of Different Cartoons

How would you look on 'The Simpsons'? Or 'Rugrats'? Or 'Adventure Time'? Or 'Powerpuff Girls'? Or 'Dragon Ball Z'?

Wil Jones3706 days ago

'xXx 3' Should Be About 2002 Vin Diesel Being Unfrozen in 2016, Just Like Austin Powers

Here's our pitch for 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage'

Wil Jones3710 days ago
Dwayne The Rock Johnson Image

Let The Rock Teach You About What 'Bum Bags' Are Called Around the World

'Fanny' means something else in the UK. Johnson’s new movie is ‘Central Intelligence’ where he co-stars with Kevin Hart where he wears a fanny pack in many scene

Wil Jones3734 days ago
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Dragon Ball Reanimate Image

300 Animators Have Come Together to Create an Animated 'Cover Version' of Dragon Ball Z

Love 'Dragon Ball Z', but wish the animation was so crap? It's a classic, no doubt, but when you watch it back now, the animation can look a bit, well, ropey.

Wil Jones3753 days ago

Forget Bugs or Fingers, Man Finds Actual Money in His McDonald's Burger

If you’re going to find a foreign object in your food, this probably the best possible option.

Wil Jones3753 days ago
bullet boy

An Introduction To UK Hood Movies

Get educated on the British films inspired by grime and UK rap.

Wil Jones3754 days ago
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Japan Votes on the Nation's Favourite Pokemon, and Picks a Seriously Random Choice

Pikachu didn't make the top three!

Wil Jones3754 days ago

The Film of the V&A's David Bowie Exhibition Is Returning to Cinemas

If you missed 'David Bowie Is', you can still get a guided tour.

Wil Jones3754 days ago

Sacha Baron Cohen Has Signed on to Play a Really Obscure Superhero

Mandrake the Magician isn't quite Batman.

Wil Jones3754 days ago

The Secret Origins of Meme Icon 'Pepe the Frog' Are Revealed by a New Comic Collection

Pepe was originally from a 2006 stoner comic called 'Boy's Club'.

Wil Jones3754 days ago
JK Simmons Gym Photo

JK Simmons' Commissioner Gordon Will Be Insanely Ripped in the 'Justice League' Film

Yes, the 61-year-old guy from 'Whiplash' is more ripped than you. J.K. Simmons making the young generation jealous by staying dedicated to his workout routine.

Wil Jones3754 days ago
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Release Details Confirmed for Powerful London Riots Documentary 'The Hard Stop'

This is an important film that everyone affected by the London Riots needs to see.

Wil Jones3755 days ago

Krept & Konan And Fekky Make Their Acting Debuts In New UK Crime Movie 'The Intent'

UK hood movies still going strong.

Wil Jones3755 days ago

John Boyega Is Playing Idris Elba's Son in 'Pacific Rim 2'

London represent.

Wil Jones3756 days ago

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