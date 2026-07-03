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A group of five men on stage, one holding a trophy. They are wearing casual clothing and hats, smiling and clapping.
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat and AMP Crew Reveal Giant-Sized Streaming Set Up for Summer House

Kai Cenat, Duke Dennis, Agent, and the rest of the AMP crew kicked off their streaming special with a bang.

Mark Elibert379 days ago
Brandon Jacobs at a Giants game clapping
Sports

Former NFL Running Back Brandon Jacobs Admits He Did Cocaine Before a High School Game

The former Giants player revealed that he scored an eye-popping number of touchdowns after doing cocaine before a high school game.

Trey Alston712 days ago
Aaron Rodgers in a blazer and shirt smiling onstage at a sports event
Sports

Aaron Rodgers Was Considered as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Presidential Running Mate (UPDATE)

The New York Giants quarterback is under contract through 2025.

Alex Ocho856 days ago
Screenshot from Pete Davidson's appearance on the latest episode of 'The Eli Manning Show.'
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson and Eli Manning Created a Joint Instagram Account

While hanging out on the latest episode of the 'Eli Manning Show,' the New York Giants legend and Pete Davidson started a joint Instagram account.

Jose Martinez1316 days ago
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Pop Culture

Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz Have Reportedly Ended Their 3-Year Relationship

After dating for three years, former Super Bowl champion Victor Cruz and actress Karrueche Tran have reportedly ended their relationship on good terms.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery1987 days ago
Odell Beckham #13 of the Cleveland Browns looks on
Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. Reflects on Time With Giants: 'We Were Just Never Good'

Odell Beckham Jr. reflected on his time with the New York Giants, a team he said he expected to be a member of for the entirety of his career.

Xavier Hamilton2046 days ago
DeAndre Baker
Sports

Charges Dropped Against Former Giant DeAndre Baker After Alleged Victims' Lawyer Arrested for Extortion

Authorities declined to comment on the situation, but sources claim William Dean and his clients were involved in the plot from the beginning.

Xavier Hamilton2068 days ago
saquon barkley
Sports

Video Shows Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley Out in New York Breaking Giants' COVID-19 Protocol

Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones were both caught on video without masks in a New York City bar despite the pandemic that continues to grip the nation.

Jordan Rose2091 days ago
Aubrey Huff #17 of the San Francisco Giants stands in the dugout
Sports

Giants Exclude Aubrey Huff From 2010 World Series Reunion Due to 'Unacceptable' Tweets

The former first baseman hasn't been shy about expressing his far-right views on Twitter.

Xavier Hamilton2340 days ago
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Eli Manning walks off MetLife field for the last time as a player.
Sports

Eli Manning Will Reportedly Announce His Retirement On Friday

Following a 16-year career with the New York Giants, Eli Manning is reportedly saying goodbye to the NFL.

Gavin Evans2367 days ago
New England Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge
Sports

People Rip Giants for Making Unheralded Joe Judge Their Head Coach

Joe Judge was previously in charge of the Patriots' wide receivers.

Xavier Hamilton2382 days ago
Pat Shurmur
Sports

Fans React to New York Giants Firing Coach Pat Shurmur

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur has been fired after just two seasons with the team.

Joe Price2391 days ago
New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins visits the SiriusXM
Sports

Janoris Jenkins Released by Giants After Tweeting Insult to Fan During Practice (UPDATE)

“Obviously, what happened this week, and the refusal to acknowledge the inappropriate and offensive language, was the determining factor," Pat Shurmur said.

Xavier Hamilton2409 days ago
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Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants
Sports

Eli Manning Is 'Likely to Start' Sunday and People Are Excited

Eli Manning's career with the New York Giants might not be over just yet.

Xavier Hamilton2416 days ago
A Black Cat runs onto the field during the second quarter
Sports

Black Cat Runs on Field During Cowboys/Giants Game and People Had Jokes

The cat is reportedly one of several stray cats that live inside MetLife stadium.

Xavier Hamilton2445 days ago
Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants
Sports

Fans React to Daniel Jones Being Named Giants Starting Quarterback

The Eli Manning era in New York appears to be officially over. 

Xavier Hamilton2495 days ago

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