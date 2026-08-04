Cam Skattebo was just finding his groove as a top-tier NFL running back last season when he went down with a dislocated right ankle, an open tibia/fibula fracture, and a ruptured deltoid ligament in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Skattebo underwent emergency surgery in Philadelphia a few hours after the injury occurred. Below, we will offer up an injury update on Skattebo and look at whether or not he will be ready to play in the Giants Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Cam Skattebo Injury Update: Will Giants RB be ready to play Week 1 vs. Cowboys?

Skattebo’s recovery from what was an ugly injury has gone spectacularly well, so much so that the hard-nosed RB participated in the team’s minicamp in June. He has also been a full participant in Giants training camp thus far, and SNY’s Connor Hughes reported this week that Skattebo is looking like RB1. “As for that running game, it is clear Skattebo is the top back,” Hughes wrote. “[Tyrone] Tracy and Devin Singletary are the preferred options in passing situations, but Skattebo is first up in almost every running drill and receives the majority of the carries throughout practice. “Last year, especially early, there was closer to a 50-45-5 split among Skattebo, Tracy and Singletary. That is not the case now. Skattebo said earlier this week that it is no secret [John] Harbaugh wants to run the ball. He is excited to chase the 300-carry, 2,000-yard rushing season he discussed at the team’s town hall.”

Barring any setbacks, Skattebo is on track to play Week 1 of the regular season. It is unlikely that he will get many reps in the pre-season, but nonetheless, here is the Giants’ exhibition schedule.

Saturday, August 15: Vikings at Giants

Saturday, August 22: Giants at Dolphins

Friday, August 28: Giants at Jets

And here is early-portion of the Giants’ regular season schedule.

Sunday, September 13: Cowboys at Giants

Monday, September 21: Giants at Rams

Sunday, September 27: Titans at Giants

Sunday, October 4: Cardinals at Giants

While Skattebo’s recovery has gone swimmingly, the 24-year-old did throw a couple of scares at the Giants and their fans this off-season in the form of backflips.

The former Arizona State star did a backflip at the Brian Burns Celebrity softball game in May, and then attempted another at Fanatics Fest in July. The backflip at Fanatics Fest did not go too well as he landed awkwardly. “We have [had conversations], but again, he’s a young man that’s still getting used to the spotlight and in New York City and you got to be conscious of your actions, not only from a health standpoint, but a perception standpoint,” Giants general manager Joe Schoen said of Skattebo. “But he knows I’d rather him not do [backflips], especially this close to camp. But it’s also a testament to how good of a job our training staff did and medical staff did in terms of getting him back and ready to go here as we start camp.” Cam Skattebo fantasy football ADP

Skattebo’s fantasy football ADP is the third round of a standard 12-team, PPR league. The running back is likely to get a ton of volume in Harbaugh’s offense. Last year, Skattebo adapted well to the NFL game, rushing for 410 yards on 101 carries in 8 games. He scored 5 rushing TDs. Skattebo also excelled in the pass game, catching 24 of 32 targets for 207 yards and 2 TDs.