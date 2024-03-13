Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Being Considered as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Presidential Running Mate

Could Aaron Rodgers be running for office?

As unserious as it sounds, the New York Jets quarterback is reportedly eyeing a political career.

According to the New York Times, Rodgers is on the shortlist to be Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate on an independent presidential ticket this November.

Kennedy confirmed to the Times that Rodgers and former Minnesota governor/WWE wrestler Jesse Ventura are under consideration. It’s not clear if the men have received any formal offers, but a source tells the NYT that they have “welcomed the overtures.”

The domain name kennedyrodgers.com was registered last week, signaling that perhaps a confirmation could be coming soon.

Last week Rodgers retweeted an RFK Jr. video captioned "The State of Our Union," adding, "This is presidential. #Kennedy24 #RFK."