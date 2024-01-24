Saquon Barkley Sounds Off on Running Back Contract Narrative, Tommy Devito Pitches Saquon to Return to Giants

We can jump right into it. Talk about your partnership with Marriott Bonvoy and what you guys got going on at the Super Bowl.

We're excited. We got a cool experience where members get to bid their points, to come out to Las Vegas for football weekend and spend some time with me and Tommy on the golf course, where we'll be playing golf, having fun creating memories and also, they need to enjoy the time in Las Vegas in the Super Bowl and, and get to go to the Super Bowl, which is a unbelievable experience.



How are y'all golf games?

Saquon: We haven't golfed together yet, but like it's snowing right now in Jersey, so I'm definitely gonna get on the golf course later. Probably my first round of the year but I'll be more prepared.

Tommy: We're gonna find out when the time comes. Like I said, we're competitive on the football field and we're bringing it to the golf course. So whoever these two additions will be, they better make sure they bring their A game because it's gonna be a lot of talk and we might get in their head. It's gonna be an awesome experience. I'm looking forward to it for sure.

Tommy for you, what has these past few months been like? From practice player to courtside at NBA games to go along with these brand deals.

Tommy: It's been kind of crazy to say the least.I appreciate the fan bases. Everybody's been taking care of myself, my family. But yeah, it's been a lot of fun. I've been trying to enjoy it. Obviously, there's been ups and downs through it all, but at the end of the day, not a lot of people get to play this game and do what we do at this level and to call it our occupation. But at the same time I treat it like I was fve years old, playing football with my friends. I just try to enjoy it when I'm on the field



Saquon: I was happy to be a part of it. I love the story. You got a Jersey kid, undrafted and now playing starting quarterback for the New York Giants winning football games for us. The thing I love the most was how Tommy here and the whole situation within the locker room, he would come to work every single day with the right mindset. He never got too high, never got too low. He has that confdence and that swagger and that's why I think it's not just a fuke because it's not just like a little streak that he had. I think whenever he gets his opportunity, he will be more than ready just because the way he prepares himself, the talent that he has.

This Marriott Bonvoy event is happening at the Super Bowl of course so let's dive into the playoffs. No. 1, how did it feel to see the Cowboys and Eagles lose in the first round?

Saquon: It's crazy, right? Obviously as a Giants fan playing for the Giants, you love seeing the Eagles lose and Dallas lose, but the NFL is so crazy. Think about it. We beat up on the Packers. I almost messed the game up and Tommy had my back, had a two-minute drive and won the game. We got beat up by Dallas twice this year and then Packers manhandled Dallas.

So that's why I keep saying that the NFL is so unpredictable, but yeah, seeing Dallas and seeing Philly not getting a chance to hold up that trophy defnitely does put a smile on your face.

Tommy: Likewise, I'm with him. Twitter is a crazy place after games but I know I saw all the Giants fans were all happy. To see those two good teams lose that early on was a positive but I mean, it could just have easily been us in those situations in that game, right?I'm looking forward to what is to come for the Giants organization for us moving forward but it was good to see those guys go down for sure.

Who do y'all have in the Super Bowl?

Saquon: I'm gonna go with San Fran-Ravens. I think the Ravens find a way to win that game.

Tommy: We're on the same page of that. I said, San Fran-Ravens. Obviously, the Ravens put them down earlier this year. I think San Fran is the best team in the league but you can't count out Patrick Mahomes