Cowboys Are Losers, Giants Are Winners: Winners & Losers of NFL Free Agency

Cooper Neill / Getty Images

While the NBA offseason tends to bring the drama and headlines, the NFL said hold my drink this year. From Saquon Barkley going from New York hero to a New York villain to the Ravens giving the reigning MVP Lamar Jackson a former MVP candidate in Derrick Henry, the NFL's negotiation period has been nothing short of entertaining. Many teams have struck big and many teams have struck out. Then there's the Dallas Cowboys who decided to not step up to the plate at all. In the case of the Eagles, the rich got richer while the Panthers likely dug themselves into a deeper hole.





With the first two days of free agency over, we put together some winners and losers up until this point of free agency. There are still names out there available like Danielle Hunter and Calvin Ridley that can possibly swing the outlook of a team but most of the top free agent prospects have been scooped up. For the fans that will be riled up by their team's assessment, this is solely our opinion.





Here are the winners and losers from the 2024 NFL free agency.