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Jung Hoo Lee
Sports

San Francisco Giants' Jung Hoo Lee Detained by Immigration Agents at Airport

According to the Giants, Lee "experienced a brief travel issue at LAX due to a paperwork issue."

tara mahadevan176 days ago
A person is wearing a Giants baseball uniform and a cap with an "NY" logo, showing a confident expression against a clear sky backdrop
Sports

Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead at 93

Mays made 24 All-Star teams, won two NL MVPs, and one World Series over the course of his Hall of Fame career.

Brad Callas758 days ago
Three friends in casual attire chatting at a baseball stadium, with game visible below
Sports

San Francisco Giants Fan Slaps San Diego Padres Fan in Viral Video at Opening Weekend

The female Padres fan delivered a slap heard 'round the world at Friday night's game.

Brad Callas838 days ago
Nike SB Dunk High San Francisco Giants Release Date
Sneakers

The San Francisco Giants Are the Latest Team to Get a Nike SB Dunk

The San Francisco Giants Nike SB Dunk High pays homage to the Bay Area's favorite team with a corresponding color scheme and franchise-specific details.

Brandon Richard1573 days ago
Aubrey Huff #17 of the San Francisco Giants stands in the dugout
Sports

Giants Exclude Aubrey Huff From 2010 World Series Reunion Due to 'Unacceptable' Tweets

The former first baseman hasn't been shy about expressing his far-right views on Twitter.

Xavier Hamilton2341 days ago
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Larry and Pamela Baer pose for a photo on the red carpet.
Sports

San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer Filmed Knocking His Wife to the Ground

Baer: "The matter is resolved. It was a squabble over a cellphone. Obviously it's embarrassing."

Joshua Espinoza2695 days ago
Willie McCovey #44 of the San Francisco Giants.
Sports

MLB Legend Willie McCovey Dead at 80

MLB Hall of Famer and San Francisco Giants player Willie McCovey passed away Wednesday at the age of 80.

Jose Martinez2815 days ago
Former Giants great Willie McCovey.
Sports

Baseball Hall of Famer Willie McCovey Among Those Pardoned by President Obama on Tuesday

Baseball Hall of Famer Willie McCovey was one of 273 people pardoned by President Obama on Tuesday.

Gavin Evans3467 days ago
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Sports

Watch Draymond Green Throw the First Pitch of the Cubs-Giants NLDS Game 4 Into the Ground

Draymond Green met Giants legends and MLB Hall of Famers Willie Mays and Willie McCovey before the game, but that inspiration still didn't help him.

Dana Scott3565 days ago
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Sports

Giants Outfielder Angel Pagan Body Slams Fan Who Ran Onto the Field

Giants outfielder Angel Pagan hits fan with the oldest trick in the book before taking him down to the ground.

Jose Martinez3576 days ago
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Sports

Madison Bumgarner and Yasiel Puig Nearly Start Bench-Clearing Brawl During Giants/Dodgers Game

Watch Madison Bumgarner and Yasiel Puig get into a yelling match and almost start a bench-clearing brawl during a Giants/Dodgers game.

Chris Yuscavage3587 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Tampa Bay Rays' Orlando Pride Night Becomes Highest-Attended Game in a Decade

Tampa Bay Ray's "Pride Night" is the most-attended game in a decade, raises $300,000 for victims and their families.

Dana Scott3681 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Interview: Buster Posey Suggests You Bat Flip at Your Own Peril

Wwe talked to the 2012 NL MVP about some of baseball’s early season hot button issues, teammate Brandon Crawford’s DJing skills and his new ads.

Adam Caparell3713 days ago
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Sports

Toronto Blue Jays, Game 35 Recap: How About That J.A. Happ?

Happ was dealing on Tuesday night, blanking the San Francisco Giants and picking up his fifth win of the season.

E. Spencer Kyte3719 days ago
Sports

Toronto Blue Jays, Game 34: Quality Pitching Carries Jays To Victory

The Jays got strong pitching and just enough runs to get the job done against the San Francisco Giants on Monday night.

E. Spencer Kyte3720 days ago

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