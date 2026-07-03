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LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 05: Bob Barker attends the set of "The Price Is Right" to celebrate his 90th Birthday at CBS Television City on November 5, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Bob Barker's Beauties, Former Producer Speak About Alleged 'Price Is Right' Misconduct

Several women formerly involved with 'The Price Is Right' recalled "inappropriate" behavior during Barker's time as host.

Jaelani Turner-Williams121 days ago
A man in a suit carries a woman in a white dress, both smiling in a hallway. Another image shows a couple embracing and smiling warmly.
Pop Culture

'Wheel of Fortune' Star Vanna White Marries John Donaldson After Over a Decade Together: 'Surprise!'

The 'Wheel of Fortune' icon, 68, announced the private ceremony on Instagram Wednesday, saying the couple "wanted to make it official."

Complex Staff176 days ago
Sean Evans and Tony Yayo
Pop Culture

'Hot Ones' Host Sean Evans Says Tony Yayo Helped Refine the Show

The rapper suggested Evans should eat the hot wings with his interviewees.

Trey Alston457 days ago
Raven-Symone arrives for the 34th annual GLAAD awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on March 30, 2023
Pop Culture

Raven-Symoné Says She ‘Never Really Liked’ Acting and Did It for the Money

The former child star got her start on ‘The Cosby Show’ in 1989 when she was merely 3 years old.

Alex Ocho632 days ago
In May 2024, these two competitors went back and forth with tracks like "Family Matters" and "Meet the Grahams."
Music

Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef Lands on 'Jeopardy!' as $800 Prompt

The "Diss-Track-Tions" category wouldn't be complete without mentioning the feud.

Jaelani Turner-Williams729 days ago
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Vanna White in a red satin sleeveless dress and Pat Sajak in a black suit with a white shirt on the set of Wheel of Fortune
Pop Culture

Vanna White Shares Heartfelt Tribute to 'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak Ahead of His Final Episode

The duo appeared in over 8,000 episodes together since their partnership began in 1982.

Brad Callas769 days ago
Pat Sajak, the host of "Wheel of Fortune," in a suit and tie, standing on the show's illuminated stage
Pop Culture

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Guesses ‘Right in the Butt,’ Goes Viral for NSFW Answer

The contestant's guess left longtime host Pat Sajak beside himself, as the audience couldn't hold in its laughter.

Brad Callas783 days ago
Three people celebrating on a game show stage with a host in the background
Pop Culture

Former ‘Price Is Right’ Producer Says Show Has 'System in Place' If Contestants ‘Peed Their Pants’

Accidentally wetting yourself on TV while winning prizes? Priceless.

Alex Ocho844 days ago
Smiling man at the Kids' Choice Awards with a logo backdrop, wearing a casual beige jacket
Pop Culture

MrBeast Will Launch 'Beast Games' Show With Historic $5 Million Grand Prize on Prime Video

The winner will receive the "largest single payout ever in TV history," according to 'Variety.'

Jose Martinez850 days ago
chuck e cheese animatronic character pictured
Pop Culture

Adults to Compete in 'Human Claw' and Other Physical Challenges on 'Chuck E. Cheese' Game Show

"Big kids," also known as adults, are set to square off in the potential series from 'Top Chef' production company Magical Elves.

Trace William Cowen911 days ago
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Pop Culture

People Think Netflix's 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Teaser Borders on Self-Parody

The competition's prize is an astonishing $4.56 million—but first, fans have 4.56 million jokes about the ridiculousness of its existence.

Joe Price1028 days ago
Pop Culture

Bob Barker, Host of 'The Price Is Right,' Dead at 99

Barker reportedly passed away at his L.A. home on Saturday morning.

Abel Shifferaw1055 days ago
Pop Culture

Watch 'The Price Is Right' Winner Dislocate Shoulder While Celebrating, Wife Spin Wheel Instead

The contestant, Henry, won the game of Bonkers, which combines elements of Race Game, Split Decision, and One Away.

Brad Callas1124 days ago
Life

Jeopardy! Masters Winner James Holzhauer Shouts Out Mattea Roach's Dominance

James Holzhauer took to Twitter to highlight just how masterful Canadian Mattea Roach has been in the finale of Jeopardy! Masters

Louis Pavlakos1149 days ago
Corinne Fox and Jamie Foxx
Pop Culture

Jamie Foxx and Daughter Corrine Announce Game Show 'We Are Family' Following Health Scare

Despite the actor's recent health scare, the father-daughter duo are joining forces for a music-centric game show set to premiere in 2024

Brad Callas1158 days ago
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'Jeopardy' champion Mattea Roach
Pop Culture

'Jeopardy' Champion Mattea Roach's 23-Game Win Streak Comes to End

Roach, a 23-year-old tutor from Toronto, tapped out at 23 wins when she fell a dollar short to Georgia’s Danielle Maurer during Friday night's episode.

Brenton Blanchet1531 days ago
wheel of fortune simple puzzle
Pop Culture

Latest Viral ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Clip Features Contestants Struggling to Solve Puzzle With One Letter Left

Another 'Wheel of Fortune' clip goes viral after contestants were unable to bring home an easy win with a puzzle that was all but completed.

Jordan Rose1582 days ago
Another Feather in Your Cap puzzle on Wheel of Fortune.
Pop Culture

'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Defends Himself After Failing to Solve 'Another Feather in Your Cap' Puzzle

One of the contestants from the latest viral 'Wheel of Fortune' clip has broken their silence, and explained what led to the series of incorrect guesses.

Jose Martinez1596 days ago

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