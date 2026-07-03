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YouTuber MrBeast, best known for his often expensive and elaborate stunts, uploaded a video documenting his real-life, non-lethal 'Squid Game' event.Joe Price
Pop Culture
'Jeopardy' Reportedly Close to Landing New Host and People Are Upset It's Not LeVar Burton
Not everyone is happy to about a Variety report that someone other than LeVar Burton is in advanced negotiations to become the permanent host of 'Jeopardy.'Jose Martinez
Pop Culture
People Are Appalled After 'Jeopardy!' Contestants Fail to Recognize Photo of Dave Chappelle
The contestants were simply asked to identify the famous comedian by way of a photo and a clue about 'A Star Is Born.' Shockingly, they blew it.Trace William Cowen
Canada produced the best game shows of all time. Don't believe us, just watch.Aidan D'Aoust