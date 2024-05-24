‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Guesses ‘Right in the Butt,’ Goes Viral for NSFW Answer

A Wheel of Fortune contestant is going viral thanks to his x-rated answer that left the audience and longtime host Pat Sajak in hysterics.

On Thursday night's episode of the legacy game show, Tavaris, from Port St. Lucie, Florida, delivered an absurd guess when asked to solve the puzzle as quickly as soon as letters appeared on the board.

The contestants were asked to fill in the eight missing letters for the following 13-word phrase: “_ _ _ _ I_ T_E B_ _T!”

Tavaris was the first to buzz in his answer, replying, “Right in the butt?" as the audience left and Sajak simply replied, "No."