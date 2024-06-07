Vanna White Shares Heartfelt Tribute to 'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak Ahead of His Final Episode

Vanna White honored Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak ahead of the icon's final episode.

White, 67, and Sajak, 77, appeared on over 8,000 episodes of the syndicated game show since they first teamed up in 1982. On Thursday, ahead of Sajak's curtain call, White shared a tribute to her co-host of more than 40 years.

"When I first started, I was so green," White reflected. "You made me so comfortable and made me so confident, Pat. You made me who I am. You really did."

White continued by sharing how her relationship with Sajak goes far beyond their partnership on Wheel of Fortune.

"As the years have gone by, we've grown up on television, but we've also shared so much more behind the scenes. As much fun as we had on camera, those memories, milestones and life events we shared with our families, outside the studio, are my favorite. We've watched our children grow up together, we've traveled all over the world, we've eaten hundreds of meals together. We've laughed, we've cried, we've celebrated."