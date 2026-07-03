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Martha Stewart attends the 2024 WWD Honors at Cipriani South Street on October 29, 2024 in New York City/Ryan Reynolds speaks onstage during the Fast Company Innovation Festival 2024 at BMCC Tribeca PAC on September 17, 2024 in New York City
Pop Culture

Ryan Reynolds Responds After Martha Stewart Says He's 'Not So Funny'

The 'Deadpool & Wolverine' star said he disagrees with Stewart, but probably wouldn’t be able to tell her that.

Jaelani Turner-Williams621 days ago
Raven-Symone arrives for the 34th annual GLAAD awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on March 30, 2023
Pop Culture

Raven-Symoné Says She ‘Never Really Liked’ Acting and Did It for the Money

The former child star got her start on ‘The Cosby Show’ in 1989 when she was merely 3 years old.

Alex Ocho632 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs player holding a helmet walks on the field post-game
Sports

Travis Kelce Reportedly Negotiating to Host 'Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?' Revival

The tight end also recently joined an upcoming Jean-Michel Basquiat doc as a producer.

tara mahadevan849 days ago

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