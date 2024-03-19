MrBeast Will Launch 'Beast Games' Show With Historic $5 Million Grand Prize on Prime Video

MrBeast has struck a deal with Amazon to host and executive produce a reality competition show with what is believed to be the largest cash prize ever.
Beast Games will feature 1,000 contestants competing in a "fast-paced and high-production format" where the winner will receive a cash payout of $5 million, according to Variety.
The show will air on Prime Video. Any further details are being kept under wraps at the moment, including a premiere date.
Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge offered a $4.56 million prize, as mentioned by the Verge. The show was launched after MrBeast himself recreated the competition with a $456,000 prize.
In less than a decade, MrBeast has made a name for himself on YouTube by utilizing certain elements, such as big money giveaways, that will be part of Beast Games. As the most-subscribed individual on YouTube with 245 million, the 25-year-old may be the best person to prove that those on the platform can find success elsewhere, specifically on streamers.
"My goal is to make the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms," MrBeast said in a statement. "Amazon gave me the creative control I need to try and make it happen. I hope to make the YouTube community proud."
Variety reported talks of MrBeast and Amazon nearing a deal in January.