MrBeast Will Launch 'Beast Games' Show With Historic $5 Million Grand Prize on Prime Video

MrBeast has struck a deal with Amazon to host and executive produce a reality competition show with what is believed to be the largest cash prize ever.

Beast Games will feature 1,000 contestants competing in a "fast-paced and high-production format" where the winner will receive a cash payout of $5 million, according to Variety.

The show will air on Prime Video. Any further details are being kept under wraps at the moment, including a premiere date.

Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge offered a $4.56 million prize, as mentioned by the Verge. The show was launched after MrBeast himself recreated the competition with a $456,000 prize.