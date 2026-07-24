Tokyo Game Show 2012

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Hideo Kojima Debuts New "Metal Gear Solid 5" Footage at Tokyo Game Show (Video)

Hideo Kojima Debuts New Metal Gear Solid 5 Footage at Tokyo Game Show

Alexander Carpenter4692 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

"Gravity Rush" Sequel Revealed by Game Director

It looks like 'Gravity Rush 2' is definitely on the docket.

Michael Rougeau5054 days ago
Pop Culture

"Halo 4" Exclusive Footage Shows Off Tons of New Features

It's a little over 20 minutes, but totally worth it.

Hanuman Welch5056 days ago
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Pop Culture

Tokyo Game Show "Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance" New English Language Trailer

So, maybe my Japanese was a little off yesterday.

Hanuman Welch5056 days ago
Pop Culture

Tokyo Game Show "Resident Evil 6" Trailer is Making Us a Little Tense

But, I guess that's a compliment right?

Hanuman Welch5056 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Injustice: Gods Among Us" Gets Release Date, New Gameplay Trailer

The studio behind "Mortal Kombat" brings a DC-online fighting game.

Michael Rougeau5056 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

"Tekken Tag Tournament 2" on Wii U Has Awesome Nintendo-Themed Additions

Costumes and items from your favorite Nintendo franchises.

Michael Rougeau5056 days ago
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Pop Culture

Tokyo Game Show "Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance" Trailer

It looks like you're not the only cyborg on the block.

Hanuman Welch5056 days ago
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Pop Culture

Capcom Releases New "DmC Devil May Cry" Trailer

I had no idea Virgil was in a screamo band as well as a demon hunter.

Hanuman Welch5057 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sony Announces the Red and Blue PS Vitas

Sony's announced the Sapphire Blue and Cosmic Red PS Vitas.

Michael Rougeau5057 days ago
Pop Culture

The New, Slimmer PS3 is "Slicker" and "More Seductive"

Sony introduced the new PS3 at the Tokyo Game Show.

Michael Rougeau5057 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Microsoft Plans to Skip Gamescom and Tokyo Game Show

Why isn't Microsoft attending the next two major game conferences?

Complex5155 days ago

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