Future Rapper

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Joie Chavis shares wildfire update
Life

Joie Chavis Says Her Family Is 'Rotating' Clothes Amid Wildfires: 'Everything Around Us Burnt Down'

The businesswoman, who welcomed her third child with Trevon Diggs last year, explained why she doesn't intend on returning to L.A.

Joshua Espinoza540 days ago
Th
Music

Metro Boomin Posts Photo of Him, Future, and The Weeknd: 'The Biggest 3'

Metro shared the photo alongside the arrival of the trio's new music video for "We Still Don't Trust You."

Jaelani Turner-Williams825 days ago
Music

Dungeon Family Founding Member, Organized Noize Producer Rico Wade Dies at 52

Atlanta rap legend Rico Wade, known for his work with Outkast, Goodie Mob, Killer Mike, and more, has reportedly died.

Jaelani Turner-Williams825 days ago
Music

Drake Posts Meme Teasing Everyone Waiting for Him to React to Disses From Kendrick Lamar, ASAP Rocky, and More

Drake's post follows new heat from ASAP Rocky and The Weeknd, who appeared on Metro Boomin and Future's album 'We Still Don't Trust You.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams825 days ago
Music

J. Cole Slammed Online Over Transphobic Lines on New 'Might Delete Later' Track "Pi"

Social media users are criticizing some of Cole's controversial lyrics on the surprise project.

Jaelani Turner-Williams832 days ago
Advertisement
Music

Metro Boomin, Future, and Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" Hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, Album Dominates Top 10

Perhaps fueled by Lamar's scathing bars for Drake and J. Cole, "Like That" went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Jaelani Turner-Williams837 days ago
Music

Here Are All the Samples on 21 Savage's 'American Dream'

Savage's 15-track third album had a surprise release on Friday, following the trailer for his "biopic" starring Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin.

Jaelani Turner-Williams916 days ago
Music

Nicki Minaj and Future Double Up on 'Pink Friday 2' Collaboration "Press Play"

The song marks their second 'Pink Friday 2' collaboration along with "Nicki Hendrix."

Jaelani Turner-Williams916 days ago
Pop Culture

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey: New Pictures Spark Rumors of a Reunion

The former 'Snowfall' actor and Harvey announced their breakup last November.

Jaelani Turner-Williams918 days ago
Music

Bow Wow Criticized for Saying He Wishes Mother of Child Gets 'Hit by a Mack Truck'

Bow Wow made the threatening comment towards his ex-girlfriend, Olivia Sky, with whom he shares a three-year-old son.

Jaelani Turner-Williams926 days ago
Advertisement
Music

Pardison Fontaine Seemingly Responds to Speculation He Cheated on Megan Thee Stallion by Sharing Meme of Future

Following the release of Megan Thee Stallion's new single "Cobra," the rapper's ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine posted a meme of Future and an image of Tristan Thompson.

Jaelani Turner-Williams986 days ago
Everything We Know About a Potential Drake and Future Collab Album
Music

Everything We Know About a Potential Drake and Future Collab Album

As we get closer and closer to a potential drop of the sequel to the Drake and Future's collaborative album; here's everything you need to know.

Complex2347 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App