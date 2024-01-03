Bow Wow Criticized for Saying He Wishes Mother of Child Gets 'Hit by a Mack Truck'

Some of Bow Wow's Instagram followers weren't feeling the aggressive "joke" he made towards one of the mothers of his children.
On Wednesday, the rapper-actor made a threatening comment on Instagram Stories, which directed at his ex-girlfriend Olivia Sky. The two share a three-year-old son, Stone Moss.
"I WISH MY BABY MOTHER GOT RAN OVER BY A MACK TRUCK," the "That's My Name" artist wrote, including a laughing emoji in the text. "NOT JOIE THE BUM. BITCH YALL DONT LNOW [sic]."
Bow Wow quickly deleted the Instagram Story, but not before adding a comment that read "BYRON IN REAL LIFE!" The comment refers to his character in the 2011 Tyler Perry film Madea's Big Happy Family, who had issues with his child's mother, Sabrina, played by Teyana Taylor.
Additionally, Bow Wow has a 12-year-old daughter, Shai Moss, with former girlfriend Joie Chavis, who also shares a son, Hendrix Wilburn, five, with Future.
Some of Bow Wow's Instagram followers didn't take his joke lightly, as the Ohio native had a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend, Kiyomi Leslie, in 2019. Per TMZ, the former couple was subsequently arrested for battery.
Another one of Bow Wow's exes, reality television star and actress Erica Mena, co-signed Leslie's comments and also alleged that the rapper was abusive to Ciara.
“I’m the tough girl so my story was never the truth but y’all see how round 4 played out. He broke Ciara [sic] finger years ago, so this been going on,” Mena wrote on Instagram.