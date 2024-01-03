Bow Wow Criticized for Saying He Wishes Mother of Child Gets 'Hit by a Mack Truck'

Some of Bow Wow's Instagram followers weren't feeling the aggressive "joke" he made towards one of the mothers of his children.

On Wednesday, the rapper-actor made a threatening comment on Instagram Stories, which directed at his ex-girlfriend Olivia Sky. The two share a three-year-old son, Stone Moss.

"I WISH MY BABY MOTHER GOT RAN OVER BY A MACK TRUCK," the "That's My Name" artist wrote, including a laughing emoji in the text. "NOT JOIE THE BUM. BITCH YALL DONT LNOW [sic]."