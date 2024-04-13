Metro Boomin Posts Photo of Him, Future, and The Weeknd: 'The Biggest 3'

In another wild turn of events, Metro Boomin declared himself, Future, and The Weeknd "the biggest 3" in a new Instagram post.

Putting the discussion to rest with their new collaboration "All to Myself" from the new Metro and Future album We Still Don't Trust You, the picture might be somewhat ill-timed. While The Weeknd laughed off his diss toward Drake in his Instagram Stories, the 6 God apparently called him out in a leaked track, which some believe is AI-generated.

"They could never diss my brothers, baby," Weeknd sings on the track. "When they got leaks in they operation/I thank God that I never signed my life away."